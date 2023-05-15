Turkey’s Erdogan says he will accept a second round against rival Kilicdaroglu

Turkish President Erdogan is locked in a close battle with his main electoral rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with neither candidate reaching the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff, according to the most recent figures from the country’s Supreme Electoral Council.

Turkey’s presidential elections appeared to be heading for a second round on Monday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led his country with a firm grip for 20 years, ahead of his main challenger but falling short of the votes needed for an outright victory. .

With 99.4% of domestic votes and 84% of overseas votes counted, Erdogan won 49.4% of the vote, with his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnering 45%, said Ahmet Yener, the head of the Electoral Council supreme, to journalists. A third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan won 5.2%.

Erdogan, 69, told supporters in the early hours of Monday he could still win. He, however, said he would respect the nation’s decision if the race ends in a run-off on May 28.

The vote was closely watched to see whether the strategically located NATO country, which has a Black Sea coast to the north and neighbors Iran, Iraq and Syria to the south, remains under control of the increasingly authoritarian president or can embark on a more democratic course envisioned by Kilicdaroglu.

Opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s vote had given Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, a slight lead over Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003 .

Kilicdaroglu looked hopeful for a second-round win.

“We will absolutely win the second round…and bring democracy,” said Kilicdaroglu, 74, saying Erdogan had lost the trust of a nation that is now demanding change.

Ogan did not say who he would support if the election goes to the second round. He is believed to have received backing from voters wanting change after two decades under Erdogan but unconvinced by the governing ability of the six-party alliance led by Kilicdaroglu.

Election results showed Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party must also retain its majority in the 600-seat parliament, although the assembly lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country’s system of governance into a narrow executive presidency. passed in 2017.

Anadolu news agency said Erdogan’s ruling party alliance hovered around 49.3%, while Kilicdaroglu’s National Alliance had around 35.2% and support for a pro- Kurdish exceeded 10%.

The fact that Erdogan appears to have retained his majority boosts his chances of winning a runoff vote, with more voters likely to back Erdogan to avoid a divided legislature.

This year’s election took place against the backdrop of economic turbulence, a cost of living crisis and an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people. Western nations and foreign investors are also awaiting the outcome due to Erdogan’s unorthodox leadership on the economy and often mercurial but successful efforts to put Turkey at the center of international negotiations.

As in previous years, Erdogan has waged a highly controversial campaign in his bid to extend his rule to a third decade. He portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had received support from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, colluding with “terrorists” and supporting what he called “deviant” LGBTQ rights. In a bid to woo voters hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while boosting the defense industry and infrastructure projects from Turkey.

Kilicdaroglu, for his part, campaigned on a promise to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding, as well as fix an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.

“The fact that the election results have not been finalized does not change the fact that the nation chose us,” Erdogan said.

More than 64 million people, including foreign voters, were eligible to vote and almost 89% voted. This year marks the centenary of the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, although the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly over the years and especially since a coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan blamed the coup’s failure state to supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with suspected links to Gulen and pro-Kurdish politicians.

Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal, which is being implemented by a center based in Istanbul, is due to expire in days, and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive.

But Erdogan also delayed Sweden’s quest to join NATO, saying the nation has been too soft on the US-based cleric’s supporters and members of pro-Kurdish groups that Turkey sees as threats to national security.

Critics argue that the president’s authoritarian style is responsible for a painful cost-of-living crisis. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.

Contrary to mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan argues that high interest rates fuel inflation and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to lower its key rate several times.

Erdogan’s government has also been criticized for its allegedly delayed and retarded response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is thought to have exacerbated the losses and misery.