Jokowi volunteers and the future of political party institutions

The popular deliberation itself has been held since August 2022 in 29 provinces and has involved 65,000 voters. In the choices offered to potential voters, several names of personalities appear.

Besides Ganjar, Prabowo and Airlangga are Puan Maharani, Anies Baswedan, Erick Thohir, Mahfud MD, Moeldoko, Sandiaga Uno and Ridwan Kamil. The names of the vice presidential candidates to choose from include Airlangga Hartarto, Arsyad Rasyid, Danny Pomanto, Erick Thohir, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD.

In his address, President Jokowi said the popular meetings are an effort to maintain democracy by absorbing the aspirations of the base, not those of the elite. Thus, we can know who wants the people.

Even so, Jokowi only gave a code that he would choose and pass on the input of the people’s deliberations to the political parties. “Because those who can appoint are parties or coalitions of parties, it will be my role later to give loud whispers to parties whose coalitions are not yet finalized,” Jokowi said.

In the wake of this meeting of volunteers, Jokowi did not explicitly mention the names of the presidential candidates he supports, but only gave a signal that one should not rush to support a presidential candidate. presidential.

President Joko Widodo tends to hold back, not a single presidential candidate was mentioned in his remarks. Perhaps this cannot be separated from the attention of a number of parties recently who have questioned the president’s neutrality in an effort to support the presidential candidate.

Indeed, on a number of previous occasions, Jokowi has tended to signal his support for certain figures to become presidential candidates, even though he did not explicitly mention any names.

ADRYAN YOGA PARAMADWYA President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the popular meeting summit in Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday (14/5/2023). The President was present to receive the list of presidential candidates and vice-presidential candidates following popular deliberations held in a number of provinces since August 28, 2022. On this occasion, Musra said presented three presidential candidates namely Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto and Airlangga Hartarto as well as three vice presidential candidates are Mahfud MD, Arsjad Rasjid and Moeldoko.

For example, on May 21, 2022, during the V Projo national working meeting at the economic center of Ngargogondo village, Magelang, Central Java, the president was present accompanied by the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo.

On this occasion, the President declared, Do not rush, do not rush. Do not rush. Although, maybe what we support is here, the president said, asking which presidential candidate Projo supports. Many parties then took the message as a signal of Jokowi’s support for Ganjar.

Also at the end of last year. While attending a meeting of volunteers supporting Jokowi titled The United Archipelago: One Command for Indonesia at Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta on November 26, 2022, President Jokowi threw down the code of a leader who thinks of the people, namely his face full of wrinkles and his hair turning white.

Again, many parties then took this statement to also lead to Jokowi’s support for Ganjar, whose trademark white hair is.

Political volunteer

Political volunteering is actually a relatively new phenomenon, but it is no stranger to the national political scene. It must be recognized that the phenomenon of voluntary politics (political voluntarism) was born and exists to counter the strong phenomenon of political pragmatism that is spreading at the elite level.

It is no stranger that so far the prestige of political parties has not been very good in the eyes of the public. Results of periodic R&D surveys Compass record, the average good image of political parties is still below 50%.

It is therefore not surprising that the emergence of the phenomenon of political volunteers as part of the antithesis of the power of political parties dominates political contestation. Thus, the development of the phenomenon of political volunteering cannot be separated from efforts to construct new definitions and meanings for politics itself.

The impetus of citizen voluntarism in politics was manifested as soon as the contestation of the 2014 presidential election. The emergence of the figure of Jokowi at that time with a populist political style and solidarity with people on the ground seems to reinforce the phenomenon of power of volunteers compared to the parties.

KOMPAS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO Supporters listen to Prabowo Mania 08 Advisory Board Chairman Hashim Djojohadikusumo’s speech in the Prabowo Mania 08 statement at Joang 45 Building, Jakarta on Sunday (12/3/2023).

Not only that, besides Jokowi, who at the time was associated with Jusuf Kalla, his rival duo, Prabowo-Hatta, also claimed to have thousands of volunteers helping in the campaign.

We can say that the 2014 election is the theater of the concept political voluntarism although the phenomenon of political volunteers actually began to appear around the time of the birth of the figure of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2004. At that time the term that appeared a lot was the fan club SBY.

Some of these forces have also started calling themselves SBY Volunteers, whose members are non-partisan, although some of them are political party officials. This group is outside of Yudhoyono’s campaign team.

Drawing on the analysis of Jati (2016), the emergence of political volunteers cannot be separated from the public’s emotional reaction to political conditions. Political voluntarism is also seen as a movement of political participation that encourages the reality of social and political change through extra-parliamentary political steps.

This cannot be separated from efforts to build bargaining power with the political forces of the parties that are institutionally the official and legitimate institutions of democracy.

Of course, this analysis cannot be separated from a number of times when, among the Jokowi volunteers, for example, there were differences of opinion with a number of the political elites of the party, in particular the PDI -P which became a political party in which Jokowi was promoted to the elite political constellation.

In the case of the United Nusantara: One Command for Indonesia meeting organized by volunteers supporting President Joko Widodo during the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, for example, the PDI-P elite saw this agenda as potentially undermining the image of Jokowi amid various accomplishments during his tenure.

The volunteers were also reminded not to train the president to participate in maneuvers before the presidential election of 2024. This was conveyed by the general secretary of the PDI-P, Hasto Kristiyanto, who deplored the attitude of the willing elite who were close to power and then took advantage of the president. The kindness of Joko Widodo. According to Hasto, this attitude can reduce the image of the president (Compass27/11/2022).

Strengthening of political parties

It is in this context that the phenomenon of political voluntarism should then become an impetus for political parties to continue to exercise their self-criticism and strive to continue to strengthen their institutions. However, political parties are the official channel of democratic institutions. Nothing is more legitimate than the party as a pillar of democracy.

Even if we must also recognize that the existence of political volunteers is also part of citizen participation, which is also legitimate in a democracy. Moreover, those who have been involved in political voluntarism are also among the party voters, including Jokowi volunteers, who in a number of survey results state that most of them are closer to be PDI-P voters.

Thus, with the presence of the phenomenon of political volunteers for ten years, it should be an asset for political parties to continue to strengthen themselves and to strengthen their image in the eyes of public opinion. The presence of political volunteers should be a trigger to continue strengthening the function and role of political parties to continue working among the people, to understand what the people want.

In the future, the relationship between political volunteers and political parties must continue to be synergized so that they do not deny each other. Political parties exist as forces and pillars of democracy, while political volunteers exist as expressions of public political participation. The two can strengthen each other, not weaken each other.

The phenomenon of the Jokowi volunteers may give birth to other political volunteers who will not be easily erased from Indonesia’s political history. In the end, the presence of this movement of political voluntarism must continue to aim to support the strengthening of political party institutions, towards more modern political parties with a good image in the eyes of the public. (COMPASS R&D)

