Putin’s reckless war in Ukraine has weakened Moscow so much it needs Xi to bail him out New York Daily News

The fall of an old Soviet joke shows a Russian sharing his dream about the future of the USSR with a Frenchman and a Briton. Moscow is full of red banners, he says proudly. What does it say on the banners? They ask. I can’t say, he replies. They were in Chinese.

Despite the loud and clear complicity between Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping, relations between their countries are anything but equal. Thanks to Russia’s suicidal war on Ukraine, Putin’s motley kingdom has been forced to seek bargains, encouragement and support from superpower Xi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after speaking to the media at a signing ceremony following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, Moscow, Russia, on March 21, 2023. (Mikhail Tereshchenko/AP)

And Mother Russia did it on her knees. Nothing quite captures Russia’s transformation into a Chinese vassal quite like Putin’s trip to Beijing in January 2022, a month before invading Ukraine and having the nerve not to inform his Chinese counterparts of his plans, and Xi’s trip to Moscow in March 2023, when it was painfully clear to anyone watching their body language that Xi was overlord and Putin pleading with him.

Adding insult to injury, the recent World Chess Championship in which Chinese Ding Liren defeated Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, becoming the first Chinese to win the title and demonstrating that the Russian, who had lost the he last year against Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, could not help claiming his country’s longstanding supremacy in the sport.

Putin has no choice but to be a vassal of Xi. Russia’s GDP is a fraction of China’s; like its population. Russia’s soft power, attractiveness of language and culture is in decline as most of its neighbors now accuse it of arming them in pursuit of its imperial goals.

Things are even worse when it comes to the quintessential measure of hard power. The Russian army has become, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces have convincingly shown over the past 14 months, a second-rate force.

There is even a joke circulating in Ukraine to this effect. The Russian army was, as the Russians used to say, the second best in the world. Now it is the second best in Ukraine.

Cut off from European and North American markets, Russia has been forced to sell its energy resources to China and India at rock bottom prices. In return, millions of Chinese crossed over to Asian Russia, where they found jobs and established a livelihood, especially as they have a reputation as sober and hardworking friends.

Unsurprisingly, China has its own Chinese equivalents for many Russian cities close to its border. Vladivostok is Heishenwai; Ussuriysk is Shuanchenzi; Khabarovsk is Boly; Blagoveshchensk is Hailanpao; The island of Sakhalin is Quedao; Nerchinsk is Nibuchu; Nikolaevsk-on-Amur is Miaoze; and Stanovaya Ridge is Waisin anlin.

None of this necessarily presages Beijing’s imperialist designs on Russia. But taken together, these facts offer compelling evidence of the changing Sino-Russian relationship.

Vassalage must be particularly painful for Russians, because historically it was Russia that dominated China. In the mid-19th century, Russia seized most of northern Manchuria. After the Russian Bolsheviks came to power in 1917-1918, it was they who instructed Mao Zedong’s small group of Communists on how to carry on the revolution.

The Chinese communists broke with the Russians in the 1960s, for geopolitical and ideological reasons, but the USSR remained much stronger than China, and could still set the terms of their relationship, for several decades thereafter.

It was only after years of phenomenal Chinese economic growth and the decline of post-Soviet Russia that the roles began to reverse. The last 10 years of Putin’s mismanagement have only accelerated the imbalance between the two countries. His genocidal war against Ukraine and his obvious inability to defeat a much smaller and much weaker enemy only sealed the deal. Russia has become a vassal of China.

This relationship is unlikely to change anytime soon. On the one hand, if Russia loses the war with Ukraine, as seems very likely, then its soft and hard power will be even weaker than today.

On the other hand, it is in China’s interest to keep Russia weak and dependent. The last thing China needs is a powerful Russia that could challenge Chinese hegemony in Asia and be emboldened to start a major war with its neighbors.

The challenge for China will arise when Russia becomes so weak that it is on the verge of collapse. A variety of non-Russian federal units will likely declare independence. Many will seek Chinese protection.

But Russia could also descend into civil war. And this time, the problem of loose nuclear weapons in the hands of mad generals or terrorists would be as much China as the West.

Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University in Newark.