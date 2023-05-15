Donald Trump is not the kind of star he thinks he is – Baptist News Global





Donald Trump did not appear at his trial in New York, where he was charged with raping and defaming author E. Jean Carroll. He did, however, testify under oath in a deposition with Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan at Mar-a-Lago in October 2022.

In the videos of this interview, Trump claims that Carroll’s allegations are “a big hoax”, that she is “not my type in any way”, that her lawyer is a “shame and, let it be said by the way, is not his either”. type.

During the hours-long deposition, Trump argues that Carroll’s claim is pure fiction and a wacky ploy to sell his lame book. Kaplan asks Trump about his social media post in which he argued that Carroll says she passed out in Bergdorf Goodman’s locker room when he assaulted her. Kaplan explains that to pass out means to pass out with extreme emotion, to which Trump replies, Well, that’s kind of what she said I did to her. She passed out with great emotion. She actually indicated that she loved it, okay? She loved it until the commercial break. Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she? She said it was very sexy to be raped. She didn’t say that?

To be clear, Trump was referring to a 2019 interview Carroll had with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, when she said Trump hurt her feelings and what he did was not sexual. She suggested that most people think rape is sexy, because of the fantasies, but never said she thought Trump’s attack was sexy but instead had to fight him to protect himself.

The former president’s extreme misrepresentation of what Carroll said is indicative of how he often misinterprets or wrongly repeats something someone else has said.

When shown the infamous Access Hollywoodtape of his conversation on a bus with Billy Bush in 2005, Trump repeats his excuse to speak in the locker room. In this video, Trump says he might start kissing the woman he and Bush were about to meet. He explains: “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women, I don’t even wait, it’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.

When asked in the deposition if it’s common for stars to touch women so intimately, Trump explains that over the past million years…unfortunately or fortunately, people considered stars have been able to grasp sexually by women without their consent.

Then he claims he’s a star, which I guess means he believes that luckily he’s allowed to assault women.

I have two major issues with Trump’s reasoning, aside from his obvious and ridiculous reference to a million-year history of star sexual misconduct.

The first problem is that Trump considers himself a star.

In the realm of entertainment, he is certainly not recognized as a star alongside former Hollywood stars, as the American Film Institute has identified. Their list of 50 stars of stage and film begins with Humphrey Bogart, Cary Grant, James Stewart, Marlon Brando, Fred Astaire, Henry Fonda and Clark Gable. Trump is nowhere on the list.

Nor is he a star today, I would argue, ranked alongside living entertainment icons such as Clint Eastwood, Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro or George Clooney.

He’s a celebrity, not a star.

He’s a celebrity, not a star. At most, Trump is a rather minor television celebrity, having hosted his own game show, The Apprentice, for 14 seasons, after which he was fired by NBC during his presidential campaign because of his derogatory remarks about immigrants. mexicans.

He is not grouped with the famous game show hosts, not Regis Philbin, Bob Barker, Pat Sajak, Steve Harvey and especially not Alex Trebek.

In terms of fame as a business magnate, Trump’s record of failed projects, bankruptcies and litigation over unpaid bills, racist policies and other failures don’t make him a business star. He is not Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg or George Soros.

Likewise, as a former president, while he likes to compare himself favorably to Abraham Lincoln, his disgraceful record as the only US president ever to be impeached twice certainly doesn’t put him in the star category.

Except for his obvious ability to increase the volume and adoration of rally crowds or galvanize the behavior of angry mobs or violent white supremacists, Trump is no political star.

The second problem is that it’s not just stars who feel entitled to sexually assault women.

It may be true that some artists, business moguls and even presidents have behaved like this before. But they are not the only ones.

Dictators too. So have potentates. So have rogue soldiers. The same goes for slave owners. Just like human traffickers. The same goes for sexual predators of all kinds.

In the Bible, early stories of Abraham reveal that he introduced his beautiful wife Sarah to royal figures like her sister, fearing that the Egyptian pharaoh (Genesis 12:10-20) and later Abimelech, king of Gerar ( Genesis 20:1-18) would kill him to take him to their harems. Abraham was legitimately scared, even if his solution to the potential threat was illegitimate. Nevertheless, he was right in saying that the powerful men of his world could do with women whatever they wanted.

That same self-confidence and unchallenged right that terrified Abraham is exactly what drove King David to take Bathsheba to his bed and then have Uriah the Hittite slain on the front lines of battle. to cover up his adulterous crimes (2 Samuel 11:2-17).

Some evangelicals like to compare Trump and King David, saying both were flawed men used by God. But Trump’s similarity to David does not imply that he is a man after God’s own heart, like David (1 Samuel 13:14). Trump is like the king only in the sense that he gives himself permission to take whatever or whomever he wants and expects there to be no consequences because he is rich and powerful.

Donald Trump is not in good company when he claims to be a star likely to assault women like E. Jean Carroll. This sense of entitlement and the resulting violent behavior puts the former president in the same category as criminals. Is it really lucky for him?

That certainly doesn’t make him a worthy candidate to become our nation’s ultimate leader.

Rob Seller is Emeritus Professor of Theology and Missions at Logsdon Seminary at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. He is a former Chairman of the Board of the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago. He and his wife, Janie, served a quarter century as missionary teachers in Indonesia. They have two children and five grandchildren.

