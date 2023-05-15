Biden and India’s Modi want to deepen ties, but geopolitical friendships have their limits





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden has made it his mission for the United States to build friendships abroad, and the coming weeks will provide a resounding demonstration of the importance he places on a relationship with the prime minister. Indian Narendra Modi.

The pair are both due to attend the Group of Seven summit this week in Japan, a later meeting of Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea and a later meeting of Indo-Pacific leaders in Australia. These trips will be followed by a state visit by Modi to Washington on June 22, a sign that the two seem willing to deepen their ties.

But like many geopolitical friendships, things get complicated between the world’s largest economy (the United States) and its most populous nation (India). The personal reach has a clear strategic calculus as both countries react to China’s economic rise and increased global importance. Yet while Biden upholds democratic ideals and openly opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi has issued lukewarm criticism of Russia and opponents say he is eroding India’s democratic traditions . This means that the future of the alliance depends on a certain degree of patience. It’s a long game of steady advances in defense relations and a fairly rapid intensification of trade ties, with the pace of both determined by how fast the Indian side moves, said former US ambassador Kurt Tong. who is now managing partner. of The Asia Group, a consulting firm. Last year, Biden publicly called India’s response to the war in Ukraine fragile. India abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia and refused to join the global coalition against Russia. Modi had a relatively warm relationship with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and made efforts to forge a connection with Biden, who is known to focus on his Irish roots even when meeting leaders from other nations. When Modi came to Washington in September 2021, he brought with him documents of people with the Biden surname in India. Are we related? Biden asked. Yes, joked Modi. During his visit to Canada in March, Biden said he had made it a strategic goal to improve relations with the rest of the world, as he believed that America’s influence against China and Russia goes through his alliances. I have now met 80% of world leaders just since I have been president, he said. Were those who widened alliances. The opposition is not. Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a biographer of Modi, said the Indian leader’s connection to Biden was not personal and had its limits. But it is necessary for the United States to keep India on its side as tensions with China have escalated over Taiwan, the federal government’s ban on the export of advanced computer chips to China and human rights issues. To what extent India can be part of the US-led alliance is up to Modi to decide,” Mukhopadhyay said. At some point, Americans would realize that Modi isn’t really going all the way as much as they would. like India, but Modi will not be swayed by meeting Biden on multiple occasions. Nirupama Rao, a retired diplomat who served as India’s ambassador to the United States, said India had its reasons for not joining in Moscow’s condemnation. “The country wants Russia to maintain a certain distance from China, and it fears that Moscow’s isolation will bring it closer to Beijing,” she said. Relations between India and China are strained, with the two sides embroiled in an intense three-year standoff with thousands of troops stationed along their disputed border in the eastern region of Ladakh. Rao said US policymakers should not confuse India’s involvement in the so-called Quad whose other members are the US, Japan and Australia for an alliance. India is also part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group dominated by Beijing and Moscow. He regularly attends trilateral meetings with China and Russia. It also continues to participate in the forum known as BRICS, which represents Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. So far, India has done an impressive job of maintaining its balance,” she said. Whether it can continue to do so in the years to come is an open question. Beijing has become increasingly belligerent and may eventually decide not to deal with India if New Delhi strengthens its security ties with Washington. The United States and India emphasized technology partnerships, including defense, clean energy and space. During Modis’ visit to the United States in June, the two leaders are also expected to discuss common challenges, including climate change and health security. Russia is India’s largest supplier of military equipment. But India has reduced its dependence on Russian weapons by diversifying its purchases, buying from the United States, France, Germany and other countries. US defense trade with India has grown from nearly zero in 2008 to over $20 billion in 2020. The United States imported about $86 billion worth of goods from India last year, according to the Census Bureau. This figure has been steadily increasing, but it may still increase, as the United States always receives more goods from Taiwan and Vietnam than from India. With over 1.4 billion people, India is about 14 times the size of Taiwan and Vietnam combined. There are risks for Biden as he devotes more time to Modi, with human rights advocates wary of the Indian leader’s track record. India’s media freedom was called into question after Modi became prime minister in 2014. Modis’ political rivals, the ruling Hindu nationalist party, accused him of stifling dissent and introducing policies of division that discriminates against Muslims and other minorities. Modi’s Hindu nationalist party also suffered a political setback as India’s main opposition Congress party took control of the southern state of Karnataka, according to a nearly complete vote tally on Saturday. Victory could help unite the widely divided opposition in next year’s general election, in which Modi will seek a third consecutive term as prime minister. Yet for Biden, developing a personal rapport out of public view could be key to overcoming any differences with Modi. In this case, the investment is worth it, said Lisa Curtis, director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, a think tank. There are many things President Biden can say privately to Prime Minister Modi that could end up having a favorable impact on US-India relations. ___ Sharma reported from New Delhi, India.

