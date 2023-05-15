Donald Trump Leaves Wife Melania Trump Out Of Bizarre Mother’s Day Wish, Netizens Call Her ‘Deranged’





Former US President Donald Trump posted a weird Mother’s Day wish and decided to leave his wife and son Melania Trump’s mother out. Keep reading to find out what the controversial 76-year-old wrote and how people reacted to it.

Donald Trump posts bizarre Mother’s Day wish

Trump, who is known for his ridiculous statements and controversial remarks, posted an article about Mother’s Day on Truth Social and his “wish” made no mention of his wife Melania Trump. and lovers of radical left fascists, marxists and communists who are doing everything in their power to destroy and annihilate our great country,” he wrote on the platform.

“Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs nicer, sweeter, gentler, and most importantly, smarter, so we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he concluded his message. Netizens were appalled by Trump’s bizarre message on the momentous occasion of Mother’s Day and made their opinions known. Some even noted how he refused to acknowledge Melania, who is the mother of their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump. The current post has 10.8,000 truths and 51.1,000 likes.

Donald Trump gets trolled for his Mother’s Day message

One user wrote, “Just a reminder, MAGA land. Trump’s Mother’s Day message today makes no mention of his late mother or the three mothers of his five children, including his current wife, Melania Donald Trump is a horrible nightmare!” Another cursed, “Since Trump sent an awful Mother’s Day message on his fake Twitter today, let me say: Fuck Donald Trump and the woman who started this evil on the planet.”

A third wrote: “Nothing ruins Mother’s Day more than a deranged Mother’s Day tweet from Donald Trump on Truth Social.” A fourth commented: ‘Imagine being Melania Trump on this Mother’s Day and having her husband, Donald Trump, put before her ‘Radical Left Fascists, Marxists and Communists who are doing everything in their power to destroy and annihilate our great country.” Trump literally wished his critics and perceived haters a “Happy Mother’s Day,” but forgot to mention his wife and the mother of his son.”

As one user ranted: “Donald Trump’s disgusting, despicable and offensive comment on Truth Social, sarcastically and mockingly wishing a happy Mother’s Day to the mothers of ‘radical leftists, Marxists and communists’ trying to ‘destroy’ the ‘America is just another example of how sick and deranged and evil Trump is,’ another asked, ‘Donald Trump can’t even post a positive comment to mothers on Mother’s Day and you do you all want this man to be your president? [point down emoji]This isn’t the first time he’s used a day to post things unrelated to politics.

Trump has previously issued similar rants about “haters, losers, and radical lunatics” on occasions like Easter and July 4th. After his Mother’s Day message, Trump continued his flurry of political tirades and unwanted comments. Some users even compared Trump’s Mother’s Day wish with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama’s sweet messages about the annual event.

