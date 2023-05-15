GOP fears Trump’s problems with suburban women will only get worse





Former President Trump is looking increasingly like the front-runner to win the GOP presidential nomination, but that strength masks what many Republicans view as a huge weakness against President Biden: Trump’s issues with suburban women.

All of Trump’s vulnerabilities with the key demographic were on full display during a rowdy town hall last week with CNN, where at one point the former president called moderator Kaitlan Collins a “mean person.”

Trump also mocked a woman who won a civil lawsuit against him for sexual assault and defamation, and he dodged questions about abortion – a major issue that is increasingly a strength. for Democrats since the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices, overturned Roe v. Wade.

E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit last year accusing the former president of raping her in 1996 in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, although the jury did not find Trump liable for rape at trial. Trump denied Carroll’s accusations and appealed the verdict on Thursday.

At Wednesday’s town hall, he recounted his version of the 1996 encounter, prompting laughter from the audience, who seemed largely sympathetic to him.

“What kind of woman meets someone and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing panky panky in a dressing room,” Trump said.

Asked if he thought the jury’s verdict would deter women from voting for him, Trump replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

And his critics say that is unlikely to be the case in a Republican primary.

“It’s incredibly misogynistic and damaging, but it’s also old news,” said Jennifer Horn, former chair of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee and co-founder of anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project. “That’s who Trump has always been, and the Republican Party has embraced him.”

“I think he probably believes he can win the general election with the same behavior we saw the other night,” Horn said.

CNN’s town hall came just days after a Washington Post-ABC News poll showed Trump leading Biden in a general election, raising concern among Democrats. According to the survey, Trump leads Biden by 7 points in a hypothetical game.

“If you ask a woman what her number one priority is, it’s to make sure her children are safe, healthy and thriving. Joe Biden’s policies have made Americans less safe, addicted to Chinese fentanyl and struggling to afford basic necessities, like groceries and gasoline,” said Karoline Leavitt, MAGA spokesperson. Inc., based in New Hampshire. “That’s why women, and the majority of Americans, will overwhelmingly reject Joe Biden in 2024 and vote for President Trump to make America great again.”

During a post-town hall focus group on CNN, a woman interviewed said she didn’t “really” care about Trump’s comments about Carroll during the town hall.

“I don’t know enough about the case. Women can be victims of abuse. Women can make up stories too,” the woman said.

Two other women interviewed said the comments made them uncomfortable and noted that they had not been following the case closely either.

And it wouldn’t be the first time Trump’s disparaging comments about women didn’t interfere with his chances in the general election.

About a month before the 2016 general election, a 2005 audio leak revealed that Trump openly bragged about groping women while on his way to film an episode of Access Hollywood. While the leaked tape earned him negative coverage and condemnation from Democrats and some Republicans at the time, Trump went on to defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton the following month.

Trump critics say 2024 will present a different challenge for the former president, as he faces legal ramifications in the E. Jean Carroll case.

“Her story was so powerful,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “But I think for pretty moderate Republican women watching this, is this all becoming a bridge too far? And it was a bridge too far for them before, so what’s different about him?

Suburban women voters have also largely turned their backs on Republicans since the former president was elected in 2016. According to a 2018 CBS News exit poll, 53% of suburban women voters said they voted for the Democrats in 2018, up from 47% in 2014 and 51% in 2016. In 2020, Biden won 54% of suburban voters overall, according to the Pew Research Center. And in last year’s midterm elections, suburban voters, including women in this group, helped secure major victories for Democrats in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, with many Trump-endorsed candidates threatened with defeat.

“A lot of these women the first time they voted for him because he was a Republican, and we know that party is the best predictor of a vote,” Walsh said. “But the lived experience of Donald Trump turned them away from the Republican Party.”

“The same way he stopped the Republican Party from winning big in the midterm elections this year, he will make it difficult for the Republican Party to win in a general election,” she said.

On top of that, many have pointed out how the Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion at the federal level — swayed midterm female voters. According to the Brookings Institution, 47% of female voters felt angry at the decision and 83% of those women voted for a Democratic candidate.

Biden and Democrats are telegraphing plans to make abortion access a key issue in 2024, while Republicans are working to improve their messaging on the issue.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called on Republicans to put Democrats “on the defensive” by calling them extremes on abortion, while GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley called for a ” national consensus” on the issue. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who trailed Trump in the polls, signed into law a six-week ban on most abortions in Florida last month. Critics of DeSantis have called the stance extreme, saying it will alienate moderate and swing voters.

Trump, on the other hand, dodged a question from a female voter on Wednesday night about how he planned to appeal to female voters in the state affected by the Supreme Court ruling. The former president called the decision a “huge victory,” but he did not say whether he would support a federal ban on the procedure if elected.

“Getting rid of Roe v. Wade was an amazing thing for pro-lifers because it gave pro-lifers something to negotiate with,” Trump said. “Agreements are made. Agreements will be made. »

Julie Miles, the New Hampshire voter who posed the question to Trump, later told ABC News that the former president “didn’t actually answer” his question.

“One of the issues with independent women is obviously abortion and his issue at mayor was not the stance he took with abortion,” Horn said. “He didn’t take any position, just talked about it in a reckless, dismissive way, like it was just no big deal,” she said, likening her response to “a business deal “.

It’s still unclear what role abortion access will play in 2024. It’s also unclear what role economics will play in voter decision-making, as it’s normally a top-of-mind issue. Republicans have continued to hit Biden on this as inflation continues and interest rates rise. The Washington-Post ABC News poll also shows Trump dominating Biden on handling the economy, with 54% of Americans saying Trump has handled the economy better than Biden has so far. Only 36% said they preferred Biden’s manipulation.

“I know Biden’s polling numbers aren’t great, but at the end of the day when you really look at everything we’re looking at in this campaign, if it’s Donald Trump, maybe it’s not a vote for Joe Biden, but a vote just to stop it with Donald Trump,” Walsh said.

