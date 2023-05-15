Government supporters call on Pakistan’s chief justice to resign over releasing ex-PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD — Thousands of Pakistani government supporters converged on the country’s Supreme Court on Monday, in a rare challenge to the country’s judiciary. The protesters demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice for ordering the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Democratic Alliance, a grouping of 13 political parties affiliated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, called for the protests.

Khan’s dramatic detention in a courtroom in Islamabad last week sparked outrage among legions of his supporters, who torched buildings and vehicles in major cities and attacked military installations. At least 10 people died in pitched battles with the police. Dozens were injured and thousands of Khan’s supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested.

The Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, intervened and ordered his release. Bandial criticized the way Khan was arrested and said his detention was illegal. But the government and its allies accused the top judge of bias.

Convoys full of government supporters flooded Islamabad’s main road en route to the Supreme Court despite the ban on gatherings and public gatherings imposed by the government following the unrest.

Our peaceful protest is against Chief Justice (Umar Ata Bandial) for facilitating the release of Imran Khan, said Fazalur Rehman, the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance.

The radical Islamist political party Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam is leading the call for protest. Also as part of the alliance, the Pakistan People’s Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, is joining the protest.

In a televised statement on Monday, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif accused the Supreme Court of siding with Khan. He suggested the court look into the Chief Justice’s conduct and take legal action against him.

Khan claimed in a tweet on Monday that the sit-in was orchestrated to remove the chief justice.

The protest is a sign of escalating tensions between the judiciary and the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, which replaced Khan after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

Direct confrontations between the government and Supreme Court justices are rare in Pakistan.

In 1997, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif demanded the removal of Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. A decade later, former President Pervez Musharraf placed Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry under house arrest after refusing to resign over accusations of corruption by the then leader.

Judges have grown in power since then. The Supreme Court ousted two prime ministers from office: Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Khan was dramatically arrested in a courtroom in Islamabad and dragged away by National Accountability Bureau officers last Tuesday on charges of accepting millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for benefits from a real estate tycoon.

A year after his ousting, Khan, a former cricketer-turned-Islamist politician, is still hugely popular in Pakistan. He blames Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country’s military and Washington for his ouster from power, saying it was part of a plot to discredit him. All three have denied the charge.

