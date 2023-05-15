[POPULER NASIONAL] Jokowi reminds people not to make mistakes in choosing leaders





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – An article about President Joko Widodo advising the people of Indonesia not to make the mistake of choosing a leader has become the most widely read story on the news Kompas.com on Sunday (14/5/2023). Then, writing about a number of Jokowi ministers driving the 2024 parliamentary election market also sparked readers’ interest. Apart from this, the article regarding Ganjar Pranowo’s statement in front of the Jokowi volunteers also became the most popular. Here is the full review. 1. Jokowi: Indonesia has the chance to become a developed country in 13 years, make no mistake in choosing the leaders President Joko Widodo said Indonesia has the opportunity to become a developed country within the next 13 years. This was stated by Jokowi during his speech at the height of the popular consultation (Musra) held at Istora Senayan in Central Jakarta on Sunday (14/5/2023). “There is an opportunity for us to become a developed country in the next 13 years,” Jokowi said. Jokowi made this statement based on research conducted by experts inside and outside the country. Because, around 2030, Indonesia will experience a demographic bonus. Read full: Jokowi: Indonesia has a chance to become a developed country in 13 years, don’t get the wrong leadership 2. A number of Jokowi Ministers hosted the Pileg Fellowship 2024, here is the list…. A number of Indonesia Onward cabinet ministers registered as members of the legislature (candidates) of the People’s Representative Council (DPR) of the Republic of Indonesia in the 2024 elections. So far, there have been several names of aides to President Joko Widodo who are also political party cadres registered with the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU). The Indonesian KPU opens the registration of legislative candidates from May 1 to May 14, 2023. Sunday (5/14/2023) will be the last day for political parties (parpol) to register their cadres to stand for election. Read in full: A number of Jokowi Ministers host the Pileg 2024 Fellowship, here is the list… 3. Meeting with the volunteers of Jokowi, Ganjar: Today we start the steps together PDI Perjuangan presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo met with volunteers supporting President Joko Widodo at a halal bihalal event at Gelora Bung Karno Basketball Hall, Jakarta on Saturday (13/5/2023). In his speech, Ganjar called on Jokowi’s volunteers to fight together to continue what Jokowi had done so far. “This is my first time meeting all the Jokowi volunteers today,” Ganjar said as he began his speech on Saturday. “But today we are starting to take steps together. Pak Jokowi has provided a very strong foundation, Pak Jokowi has given his soul and his body to dedicate himself,” he added. Read in full: Meeting with the volunteers of Jokowi, Ganjar: Today we start steps together



