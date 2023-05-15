Starmer: There’s no sense in questioning Sue Grays’ independence during partygate inquiry





S Ir Keir Starmer said it was absurd to question Sue Gray’s independence during the party’s inquiry into plans for the former senior civil servant to become Labour’s chief of staff. The Opposition Leader also hit out at reports suggesting Boris Johnson had branded the ex-Mandarin a psychopath, saying increasingly hysterical comments would be made ahead of next year’s general election. The Labor leader is considering appointing the ex-Mandarin as his next chief of staff, which Tory MPs have claimed is weakening trust in senior Whitehall officials. I’ll tell you one thing, I won’t make any decisions about Sue Gray, the future Labor government or any policy based on what Boris Johnson thinks It comes after Ms Gray was tasked with producing an independent report on anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street during Mr Johnson’s term. Learn more On questions about Ms Grays independence, Sir Keir told LBC: This is nonsense and as I have said many times before, I did not speak to Sue at all during the investigate the party and it’s the long and the short. Referring to suggestions by Mr Johnson’s former communications director, Guto Harri, that the former Prime Minister had branded her a psychopath, the Labor leader said: I’ll tell you one thing, I won’t take any decision regarding Sue Gray, future Labor government. , or any policy based on what Boris Johnson thinks. He added: We know there will be an election next year so more and more hysterical things will be said and done and we just have to see them for what they are. It comes after Sky News reported that Ms Gray was in direct contact with the MP leading the parliamentary inquiry into Mr Johnson which followed his own report. The ex-Mandarin is said to have spoken with Harriet Harman as the Labor MP chaired the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether the former Prime Minister misled Parliament. At the start of the investigation, Ms Harman said privately of her investigative efforts: I just spoke to Sue, according to Sky. A spokesman for the Privileges Committee said: It was the duty of the chairman to contact anyone, including SueGray, who might be able to point out potential witnesses. The only evidence the committee will rely on is that which is separately and independently verified by the relevant witness. The Privileges Committee does not rely on the evidence collected by SueGray. The chairman, acquainted with the commission, has been in regular contact with a number of ministers and Cabinet Office officials to discuss issues such as the provision of documents to the commission, the identity of potential witnesses and the well- be officials who may be affected by the investigation.

