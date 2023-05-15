Recep Tayyip Erdogan defies forecasts in Turkey’s elections

S OFF an outright victory for Turkey’s authoritarian leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it was the worst result the country’s opposition could have imagined. The challengers had appeared to be heading into the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections with a good head of steam. But the next day at 10 a.m., with more than 99% of the ballot boxes open, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the National Alliance, a coalition of six opposition parties, had obtained only 45% in the presidential election. , according to the Turkish elections. advice.

This is enough to force Mr. Erdogan, who then received 49.4%, to a second round. But that was well below what pollsters, as well as Mr. Kilicdaroglu himself, had expected. A third candidate, nationalist Sinan Ogan, won 5.2% of the vote, a surprisingly strong performance. The second round will take place in two weeks, on May 28.

Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s alliance, led by his own Republican People’s Party ( cogeneration ), did even worse in the parliamentary vote, where he won just 35.1%, which Turkey’s complex electoral system is expected to translate to around 213 of the 600 seats. Mr Erdogans’ bloc, known as the People’s Alliance, led by his own Justice and Development group ( AND ) and the far-right Nationalist Movement Party ( MHP ), left with 49.4%, enough to maintain a comfortable majority (about 321 seats) in the assembly. A small opposition alliance led by Turkey’s main Kurdish party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( HDP ), won 10.5% (about 66 seats).

Mr. Ogan can now play the role of kingmaker. In recent interviews, the Nationalist candidate hinted that he and his party were considering cabinet posts in return for endorsement. Ogan will also likely demand that the opposition move further away from the HDP , which most Turks, and especially nationalists, see as an extension of an outlawed Kurdish insurgent group. But Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s performance was so disappointing that the cogeneration The leader would have to woo almost all Mr Ogans voters for a chance of winning the second round. It seems unlikely. For the first time in his career, Mr. Erdogan entered the elections behind his main rival in the polls. He now emerges as the big favorite to win in the second round.

Appearing at the cogeneration headquarters in Ankara, Mr. Kilicdaroglu accused AND to delay the results by filing objections in constituencies where the opposition was leading, but then acknowledged that a second round was on the horizon. Sometime later, in the early hours of the morning, Mr Erdogan addressed thousands of his own supporters from the balcony of his own party headquarters, where he gave dozens of victory speeches. Someone is in the kitchen, he said, taunting Mr Kilicdaroglu, known for recording videos on social media from his modestly furnished kitchen. And we are on the balcony.

A number of polls published a few days before the elections had shown that Mr Kilicdaroglu had obtained just over 50% of the vote, enough to win in the first round, and a few percentage points ahead of Mr Erdogan, who leads the country for 20 years, first as Prime Minister, then as President. This came after Muharrem Ince, a former opposition cogeneration politician and potential spoiler candidate, dropped out of the race three days before the election. Mr. Kilicdaroglu was thought to be on track to gain most of Mr. Inces’ support, probably around 2%. But many of those votes may have gone to Mr Ogan instead.

Key to Mr Erdogan’s success in the first round was that he convinced enough voters that the election was less about the economy, plagued by 43% inflation, and more about identity, pride and national security, says Ahmet Han, professor of international relations at Beykoz University. He did it by showing off a bewildering array of new projects, including Turkey’s largest warship, its first electric car and a Russian-built nuclear power plant, and scaring the hell out of it.

The opposition, he claimed in one campaign speech after another, was beholden to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party ( PKK ), a banned separatist group, and the Gulen community, a religious sect that Turkey blames for a violent coup attempt in 2016.

Mr. Kilicdaroglu is down, but not quite out. To win in the second round, he and the rest of the opposition will have to refocus the whole debate on the economy, believes Mr. Han: it is their only chance. The market reaction to AND Erdogan’s victory and the prospect of five more years of Erdogan rule can also make a difference. Foreign investors, who had been frozen or driven out of Turkish markets as a result of Erdogan’s wacky economic policies, appeared to be counting on an eventual victory for the opposition. Now that the opposite scenario is more likely, pressure on the pound should mount. The currency fell 0.4% against the dollar early on May 15, while the main stock index opened down more than 6%.

The stakes in the election couldn’t be much higher. The outcome will determine the direction of Turkey’s foreign policy, in particular its increasingly comfortable relationship with Russia, and the shape of its economy, currently distorted by runaway inflation, creeping capital controls and rising interest rates. lowest real interest in the world. A constitution that allows Mr. Erdogan to keep the courts, central bank and other state institutions under his control, as well as the patronage system he presides over, are also at stake. Five more years of rule of Mr. Erdogan would reinforce his brand of autocracy. An opposition victory in the second round, although it now seems unlikely, would offer a chance to restore democratic rule and a path to economic stability.

The election campaign had been unusually bleak in its early days, largely due to earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in the south of the country earlier this year. That changed once Mr Erdogan accused the opposition of teaming up with terrorists and courting deviants LGBT groups. His interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, stoked tensions by warning of an attempted political coup on election night. A week before the elections, pro-government protesters attacked an opposition rally in the east of the country, injuring a dozen people.

Turkey’s elections may have become the latest outlet for dissent. But the Turks have not given up on democracy, the turnout in the elections showed it. More than 88% of eligible voters turned out to vote on May 14, a very high number by any measure. Despite high tensions, no violent incidents took place on Election Day and there were no serious allegations of voter fraud.