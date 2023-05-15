The CNN Trump debacle was a depressing glimpse of what was to come yet – Lowell Sun





American voters, here we are in May 2023: Donald Trump looks set to crush his challengers for the Republican presidential nomination once again. And thank you very much, CNN, for helping to set the stage.

On Wednesday night, the cable news network gave the former president his platform for a so-called 70-minute town hall, which was really nothing more than a prime-time infomercial for his 2024 campaign. Because they knew the grueling routine awfully: the self-proclaimed billionaire who couldn’t come up with $130,000 in cash to pay a porn star, who repeatedly lashed out at supposed moderator Kaitlan Collins with a series of effortless lies after provable lies. About the position of his political opponents on abortion. About the 2020 election. About the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol that he instigated in an attempt to overthrow him.

Surprisingly, CNN filled the New Hampshire audience with Republican loyalists, all of whom were with Trump throughout the evening. They cheered when he defended his insurgency-related actions, including his suggestion that he would bypass the Justice Department by pardoning those convicted for their seditious actions that day. They laughed when he continued his lewd defamation of E. Jean Carroll, the woman whose account of sexual abuse was quickly deemed credible by a nine-person jury and not a Clinton-appointed judge who hates Trump, in her own words, in just 30 hours. Before.

The network took some heavy and deserved heat to diffuse the debacle. CNN knew what Trump would do, and they not only let him, but gave him a friendly crowd that cheered on his crimes, tweeted Reed Galen, former press secretary for Dan Quayle and Newt Gingrich. For her part, host Collins tried to stem the tide of lies. The election was not rigged, Mr. President, she told Trump. You can’t keep saying that all night.

But he did. To its credit, CNN published an account of its own misdeeds in the broadcast of the show by its senior reporter Oliver Darcy. It was like 2016 again, he wrote. It was Trump’s lopsided social media feed that came to life on stage. And Collins was put in an awkward position, given that the town hall took place before a Republican audience who cheered Trump, giving an unintended sense of approval to his shameful antics.

U.S. Missouri senators also still support Trump, who is also indicted in New York state. Both ways. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt deflected a straight response when The Stars Daniel Desrochers asked about the speedy and final resolution of the Carroll sexual abuse and defamation case. Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall was even more evasive.

We give Roy Blunt more credit for more candor. When we asked him years ago if the then-president cooperated with Russian operatives in the run-up to the 2016 election, the former Missouri senator told us candidly that he didn’t think the Trump campaign had done enough to come to terms with a foreign government.

Although shortly after that exchange, we found out that Blunt misjudged things. Donald Trump Jr. has openly confessed to inviting Kremlin lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to Trump Tower for promising to smear Hillary Clinton’s campaign. This is obviously very high-level and sensitive information, but part of Russia and its governments’ support for Mr. Trump, read one of the emails leading up to the meeting. I love it, replied Trump Jr.

And judging by CNN audiences on Wednesday night, Trump fans still love him too. After the Muslim travel ban. After trampling the Hatch Amendment to hold his party’s political convention on the White House lawn. After inciting a riot in an attempt to cling to power. And after fiddling as he suggested doctors consider injecting disinfectant as a way to combat the coronavirus that was heading to kill more than a million Americans.

So yeah, that’s where we are. All these years later, Donald Trump could still shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue or on a New Hampshire television stage and still find millions of American citizens ready and willing to vote for him.

It’s going to be a long year and a half.

The Kansas City/TNS Star

