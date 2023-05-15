Jokowi reminds minister ‘Nyaleg’ can be replaced if not focused on work





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo reminded that ministers and deputy ministers who are not focused on work because they are candidates for the legislature (caleg) or “nyaleg” in the 2024 elections can be replaced. “I’m still evaluating, if it bothers me, my work is indeed disturbed, so I can replace him, that’s all,” President Jokowi said after giving directions to the Indonesian People’s Conference (Musra) in Jakarta , Sunday. The General Election Commission opens the registration of candidates for the members of the People’s Representative Council (DPR) for the 2024 election from May 1 to 14, 2023. “What we need to know is that according to the regulations, c ‘is allowed. For me, the most important thing is not to interfere with day-to-day tasks,” the president said. Several ministers and deputy ministers from the Indonesia Onward cabinet are running as legislative members (caleg) for the DPR RI in the 2024 elections. A number of known names to have come forward include Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan who is running for Central Java I (Dapil) electoral district covering Semarang Regency, Kendal Regency, Salatiga City and Semarang City. In addition, Labor Minister Ida Fauziyah will run for office through the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta II Dapil which includes South Jakarta, Central Jakarta and Overseas. Then there is the Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration Abdul Halim Iskandar who will also become a legislative candidate in 2024 via PKB. The PDIP has also registered the name of Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Yasonna Laoly as its 2024 candidate. Meanwhile, from the Nasdem party, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of communication and information Johnny G Plate have emerged. In addition, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo will run for office through the Perindo Party in East Java’s Electoral District I, which includes Surabaya and Sidoarjo. Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Manpower Afriansyah Ferry Noor will run for the Crescent Star Party (PBB) in West Java Pil Dapil V. From PPP, the name of Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tahuid Sa’adi appears as a candidate. According to article 240, paragraph (1) of the law number 7 of 2017 relating to general elections, the ministers who stand for parliamentary elections do not need to resign from office. The regulation only obliges several public officials to resign when they are about to stand for legislative elections. These positions are Heads of Region and Deputy Heads, ASN, members of TNI-Polri, Directors, Commissioners, as well as Supervisory Boards and employees of BUMN/BUMD. (*/antaranews.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://radarmojokerto.jawapos.com/nasional/15/05/2023/jokowi-ingatkan-menteri-nyaleg-bisa-diganti-bila-tak-fokus-kerja/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos