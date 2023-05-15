Donald Trump insults CNN’s Kaitlan Collins with a nod to the past





Donald Trump said Sunday that CNN’s Kaitlan Collins wasn’t exactly Barbara Walters at last week’s town hall.

The former presidents’ biting reference to pioneering television journalist Walters, who died in late 2022, continued Jekyll and Hyde’s reverence for Collins, who hosted his first on-air appearance on CNN in years.

He called her a mean person as she insisted on getting a question answered, but later told her she had done a good job.

In between, he interrupted Collins, regurgitated lies about the 2020 election, dodged questions, steam-checked facts, and remained antagonistic.

On Sunday’s Truth Social, he noted the criticism CNN and its CEO Chris Licht received for its handling of the event.

It’s truly amazing to see the CNN boss getting castigated for asking me to do a so-called town hall, he wrote. In all honesty, no one had a problem with what they wanted to do until the start of the show, when they quickly realized Ms. Collins wasn’t exactly Barbara Walters, or even close. It was then that the troubles of the radical left began.

Trump then lashed out at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) who joined in the chorus of disapproval over CNN giving Trump such a platform.

The neurotic little AOC with the wrong boyfriend, went crazy, he said. He owns CNN, he’s in their head, they shouted. CNN, take the BIG NOTES!

Collins defended herself and the network last week.

The 70 minutes I spent on stage in New Hampshire with former President Donald Trump was a major inflection point in the Republican parties’ search for his nominee and potentially the starting line for the next presidential race. of the Americas, she said. It’s important to remember that he is, right now, the frontrunner of the GOP, a race he is leading, as noted, while being criminally charged, found civilly liable, and under investigation for everything from his handling of classified documents to his business empire.

Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins

