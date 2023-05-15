‘London plan is over’: Imran Khan says Pak’s army plans to jail him for 10 years





By India Today World Desk: In new statements, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country’s military establishment intends to keep him behind bars for the next 10 years on charges of sedition. Alleging that the Pakistani army has “assumed” the power of judge, jury and executioner, Imran Khan said the “plan now” was to humiliate him by putting his wife, Bushra Begum, in prison.

In a series of tweets in the early hours of Monday, the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said: “So now the full London plan is out. Under the guise of violence while I was in the inside the prison they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra (Khan’s wife) in jail and using a sedition law to attack me. keep indoors for the next ten years.

The tweets came after Khan held a meeting of PTI leaders at his Lahore residence.

So now the full London map is out. Under the guise of violence while I was inside the prison, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra in jail and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten… Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

Imran Khan, who has been released on bail in over 100 cases, further said: “To ensure that there is no public backlash, they have done two things: first, deliberate terror is unleashed not only on PTI workers, but also on ordinary citizens. . Secondly, the media is totally controlled and muzzled.”

He said that the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari has never been violated as it is done by these “criminals”.

Never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated as these criminals do. This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won’t come out. Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

“This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won’t come out. And tomorrow they will suspend internet services again and ban social media (which are only partially open). , as we speak, homes are being broken into and police are shamelessly abusing the women in the homes,” he said.

And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social networks (which are only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, burglaries are being carried out and the police are shamelessly abusing the women in the houses. Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

READ ALSO | Former Pakistani prime ministers arrested | Calendar

Khan returned home to Lahore on Saturday after locking himself in the premises of the High Court in Islamabad for hours for fear of further arrest despite being released on bail on Friday. The high court granted Khan bail, barring the authorities from arresting him in any cases registered against him beyond May 9 and ordered him to apply to the Lahore high court for further relief on May 15.

Khan further said that the JUI-F “drama” unfolding in the Supreme Court has only one purpose: to impress the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he does not render a verdict in accordance with the Constitution.

The JEWISH drama unfolding tomorrow outside the SC has only one purpose, to impress the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he does not render a verdict according to the constitution. Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

“Pakistan has already seen such a brazen attack on the Supreme Court when in 1997 PMLN thugs physically attacked it and removed one of the most respected Chief Justices, Sajjad Ali Shah,” did he declare.

READ ALSO | What is the Al-Qadir Trust case in which former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested?

Khan’s arrest by Pakistani Rangers at the High Court premises in Islamabad last Tuesday sparked unrest in Pakistan which continued until Friday and left several people dead and dozens of military and state facilities damaged. by protesters.

The protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, believed to be the first case in Pakistan’s history, and also burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Pakistani police said the death toll in the violent clashes was 10 while Khan’s party claimed that 40 of the PTI workers lost their lives in shootings by Pakistani security forces.

READ ALSO | Pakistani military slams ex-PM Imran Khan for ‘irresponsible and baseless’ allegations against ISI

