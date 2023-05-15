Remarks by President Joko Widodo on the declaration of implementation of the agricultural census of 2023 – MEDIA MITRA TNI POLRI





Jakartamitratnipolri.com: Honorable Ministers, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Chief of Police, Honorable Chief of the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) as well as all the heads of the provincial BPS present, as well as the census officers who will soon carry out this agricultural census,

Ladies and gentlemen, the guests who are invited are happy. We know that to produce the right policy, we need accurate data, which is often lacking here. How much land do we have for agriculture, how much fertilizer do we need, often the data is not ready and accurate. Why is this agricultural census carried out? This industry involves the lives of many people, so policy accuracy is necessary and policy accuracy requires data accuracy. If we went to subsidized fertilizer, say nine million tonnes, we decide on the basis of the data. But in the field many farmers shouted, Sir, there is no fertilizer. Maybe the supply is lacking, maybe the distribution is not good. But if the data is correct, it’s very easy, oh yes, not nine million tonnes but 13 million tonnes for example. It’s done, nothing to complain about. Therefore, I fully support the implementation of the agricultural census of 2023. And that was the last implementation 10 years ago, head of BPS, right? I think too long. This has changed every year, the decision still uses data from 10 years ago. It should be every five years. The costs are also not high, how much is maybe IDR 3 trillion in my opinion. But this is important, how can I decide on a policy if the data is not accurate, the most up-to-date, up-to-date. Once again, I support the implementation of the 2023 Agricultural Census, so that this census really produces up-to-date, accurate and reliable data. And, this agricultural census concerns agriculture, plantations, livestock, fishing and forestry. Everything will be listed there, because we know that this sector has a very strategic role. The data I have, which contributes 11.8% of our total GDP, is enormous. Be careful in this sector, as it is very vulnerable right now. We know that the food crisis is everywhere, 345 million people in the world are currently threatened with food shortages and hunger. Because of what? Climate change, because of war. So this sector plays a very important role in the future, a very strategic role in the future. And, it also provides employment, 40 million people live in this sector, it’s already 29% of the total workforce, a lot. Once again, I support the implementation of the 2023 Agricultural Census and I ask all actors in the agricultural sector to make this census a success. This will be done from June 1 to July 30 which means two months are complete and after that we will get accurate and quality data. I think that is what I want to convey on this auspicious occasion, and saying: bismillahirrahmanirrahim this morning, I proclaim the agricultural census of 2023. (Red/Taupik)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mitratnipolri.com/2023/05/15/sambutan-presiden-joko-widodo-pada-pencanangan-pelaksanaan-sensus-pertanian-tahun-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos