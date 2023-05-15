Pakistani government supporters stage rare sit-in, protest release of former PM Imran Khan – The Durango Herald





ISLAMABAD (AP) Convoys of buses and vehicles full of Pakistani government supporters flood the main road leading to the country’s capital on Monday to protest the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thousands of people are heading to the Supreme Court for a rare sit-in against its ruling last week in favor of Khan, following his arrest in a corruption case. The 70-year-old former prime minister was released on bail and protected from arrest until the end of the month.

The call for protests is a sign of escalating tensions between the judiciary and the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, which replaced Khan after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 13 political parties affiliated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, had called for the sit-in. The radical Islamist political party Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam is leading the call for protest.

Also as part of the alliance, the Pakistan People’s Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, is also joining the protest.

The sit-in is expected to take place despite the ban on gatherings and public gatherings imposed by the government following the crisis.

Our peaceful protest is directed against the Chief Justice (Umar Ata Bandial) for facilitating the release of Imran Khan, said Fazalur Rehman, leader of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance. As he spoke, more than 3,000 supporters had already gathered near the vast court building.

In a televised statement on Monday, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif accused the Supreme Court of siding with Khan. He suggested the court look into the Chief Justice’s conduct and take legal action against him.

From his home in the eastern city of Lahore, where he returned after his release, Khan claimed in a tweet on Monday that the sit-in was orchestrated to remove the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Khan was dramatically arrested in a courtroom in Islamabad and dragged away by National Accountability Bureau officers last Tuesday on charges of accepting millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for benefits from a real estate tycoon.

Khan’s arrest sparked a wave of violent protests across Pakistan. Supporters of Khan and his Pakistani Tahreek-e-Insaf party clashed with police, torched dozens of police vehicles and torched government buildings and even military installations, including the residence of a top military commander. the regional army in the eastern city of Lahore.

A year after his ousting, Khan, a former cricketer star turned Islamist politician, is still hugely popular in Pakistan. Khan blames Sharif, the country’s military and Washington for his removal from power, saying it was part of a plot to discredit him. All three have denied the charge.

Later on Monday, Khan is due to appear in a Lahore court, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, to seek bail and protection from arrest in terrorism cases filed against him over last week’s violence instigated by his supporters.

Bibi is also at risk of arrest in the case related to Malik Riaz, the business tycoon, as she and Khan are involved in the tycoon’s real estate acquisition during Khan’s tenure. Khan denied the allegations.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is facing political turmoil amid stalled talks with the International Monetary Fund to relaunch a bailout in 2019 to avoid a sovereign default.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.durangoherald.com/articles/pakistan-government-supporters-stage-rare-sit-in-protest-release-of-former-premier-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos