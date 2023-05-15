Receiving South Korean delegation, President discusses strengthening economic cooperation





President Joko Widodo received the South Korean delegation at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, May 15, 2023. Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia who accompanied the President said the governments of Indonesia and South Korea have agreed to improve and continue diplomatic relations between the two countries which will reach 50 years. “Relations between the two countries are very good, especially from late 2015 until now, marked by various types of economic policies, one of which is related to trade and investment,” Bahlil said in a statement. at the end of the meeting. Furthermore, Bahlil said, both countries are of the view that the trade balance should continue to improve. In this regard, President Jokowi has requested that export access for a number of Indonesian products to South Korea be opened, especially food products. “Earlier, the president also asked for export access for our products, especially food products, to be opened, oranges, and then several other premium products,” Bahlil said. During the meeting, Bahlil said, South Korea’s Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (MoTIE) also said that next year Indonesia will become the first country to Southeast Asia to produce an ecosystem of electric cars whose batteries would be produced directly in Indonesia. “So next year we will already have a car battery product that was groundbreaking by the president a year ago two years ago in Karawang,” Bahlil said. During the meeting, the South Korean delegation that attended included Minister of Agriculture, Food and Villages Chung Hwang-keun, Vice Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy Jang Youngjin, South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Lee Sang-deok and a number of Korean companies. Southern leaders. Meanwhile, President Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Council Bahlil Lahadalia and Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto.

