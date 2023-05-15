Meeting with PM Modi, Nitish Kumar: What does Naveen Patnaiks think?

By Swati Chaturvedi: No one calls Odisha’s five-term Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 76, by his nickname “Pappu”, affectionately bestowed by his parents, simply because he maintains a reserved distance from all political groupings. And, most of the other leaders cannot crack the cultivated enigma projected by Patnaik.

Patnaik dominates Odisha and is set for his record sixth term. Patnaik is clear as long as he is the undisputed supremo in his state and the Center plays the game in the infrastructure program that he has, he will remain scrupulously neutral.

Thus, Patnaik rarely ventures outside of Bhubaneswar: last month he traveled to Tokyo and then to Delhi this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting political circles in turmoil.

Patnaik came to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi literally on the heels of welcoming Nitish Kumar, the so-called ‘stradhar’ to unite the opposition ahead of the big fight in 2024.

So what drives political movements in Patnaik? THE publicized meeting with Kumar then the call to Modi. Sources close to Patnaik say he remains unconvinced of the viability of the opposition unity index ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Clearly the a convincing Congress sweep in Karnataka will boost the opposition by creating the all-important “mahaul” (atmosphere) that the BJP can beat. Patnaik, however, in his state, has always seen Congress as the main opposition, with the BJP replacing it in 2019.

Odisha is one of the poorest states in India and cannot really afford to have an enemy at the Center when it comes to funding. Thus, Patnaik is not looking to unnecessarily annoy the BJP and then deal with a vindictive Being equidistant allowed Patnaik to shield itself from overdrive by investigative agencies.

Finally, Patnaik, so far, essentially does not believe the opposition can deny Modi a third term and he sees no value in committing to a losing team. This is the real foreground of Patnaik’s public exclusion from any alliance with the opposition.

After meeting Patnaik, Kumar was all smiles as he appeared to have regained his mojo after dropping the BJP – accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

While Kumar exuded bonhomie, Patnaik was his usual unflappable self. Patnaik had a one-on-one meeting with Kumar in which Yadav was ostensibly left out.

While Kumar referred to old ties and his frequent trips to Odisha, Patnaik bluntly remarked that even though Kumar had come to call for Opposition Unithe and his Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party had not considered joining an opposition group with Kumar who sees himself as the chairman of a new UPA-like alliance he is trying to create.

Both leaders are very experienced and both knew the importance of the message they were sending. Kumar had come to woo Patnaik and was publicly rejected.

Yet because the rope to Patnaik is an important part of the puzzle of a united opposition group, Kumar had to accept the snub with a smile and a message to try harder and with perseverance to bring Patnaik on board. Opposition Express.

When Patnaik came to call Raisina Hill, his office made it clear that the meeting with Modi had been scheduled four days earlier (before Kumar’s visit). After meeting the prime minister, Patnaik told waiting reporters that Modi had given the go-ahead for a new international airport in Puri as Bhubaneswar airport had become very busy.

And, just as an aside as the questions multiplied, Patnaik made two points. He did not foresee the creation of a third front before 2024 and that he would not join any proposed opposition grouping because his party had always preferred to be independent. This was music to BJP ears as they broke with allies like Akali Dal, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Kumar’s JD(U) in Bihar.

What Patnaik did not say is that the BJP basically offered him the comfort of not trying too hard in the battle for Odisha as long as he does not ally himself with the opposition. Odisha’s 21 seats in Lok Sabha are coveted by all parties. By 2014, Patnaik had swept the state winning 20 of 21 seats. In 2019, the BJP moved closer to the BJD which won 9 seats while the BJD won 12. The BJP’s vote share in Odisha increased from 21.5% to 38%. The Odisha Congress has all but been reduced to a non-starter and is barely fussing to make any effort in the state.

With the BJP as his main enemy, Patnaik is ensuring that he remains king on his own turf. Unlike the treatment given by the BJP front two to Uddhav Thackeray, Modi and Shah were careful to remain very respectful towards Patnaik. Most of the other opposition party leaders have been embroiled in law enforcement (ED) and CBI affairs. Patnaik and his party’s lawmakers remain a notable exception. A senior opposition leader jokingly told me that agency overdrive against the opposition was the glue that held it together.

An IAS officer-turned-Minister of Modi is the discreet link between Modi and Patnaik and acts as a communicator. His skill in managing a political relationship with the enigmatic Patnaik impressed Modi.

As the countdown to 2024 begins, Kumar has the daunting task of boarding regional parties that do not ally themselves with the opposition. From BJD to Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and until recently AAP, these parties are a challenge for Kumar to board an opposition alliance .

So while Kumar tries to break Patnaik, he found some solace the next day with Sharad Pawar who promised when meeting Kumar that he would try to get Patnaik in as well.

(Swati Chaturvedi is an award-winning journalist. She is the author of “I Am a Troll – Inside the Secret World of the BJP’s Digital Army”.)