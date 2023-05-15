Trump snubs Melania in seething Mother’s Day post





Donald Trump snubbed his wife Melania in his bizarre Mother’s Day message on Sunday, instead taking the happy opportunity to rip apart his leftist political foes.

In a typically blustering tirade posted on Truth Social, the former president wished a happy Mother’s Day “to ALL, especially to the mothers, wives and lovers of radical left-wing fascists, Marxists and communists who are doing all in their power to destroy and annihilate our once great country.

He then made a special request for the aforementioned women in the lives of his leftist haters: “Please make these complete crazies and maniacs kinder, sweeter, gentler, and most importantly, more smart, so we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT. AGAIN!!!”

The mention of Melania, 53, his third wife and the mother of his youngest child, Barron, 17, was conspicuously missing from Trump’s holiday wishes.

The couple have been together for two decades, getting married in 2005.

This is not the first time that the 76-year-old instigator has taken advantage of the holidays to attack his ideological rivals.

Last Mother’s Day, Trump also took to his Truth Social platform to wish a “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone, including the racist, vicious, highly partisan, politically motivated, and highly unfair radical left-wing Democratic Justices.”

Donald Trump did not give his wife Melania a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday, instead taking the opportunity to lash out at his leftist political rivals. Getty Images

At Christmas, Trump sent season’s greetings to “EVERYONE,” including “radical left-wing Marxists trying to destroy our country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation coercing and illegally paying off social media, and LameStream.”

He then addressed himself in the third person while boasting of being “brilliant, farsighted and loving the United States”.

In June 2021, Trump, a father of five, celebrated Father’s Day by issuing a statement targeting “the radical left, RINOs (Republicans in name only), and other world losers.”

The ex-president used his Mother’s Day message on Truth Social to lambast “radical left-wing fascists, Marxists and communists.”

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s strongest potential challenger for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, stayed on message in his Mother’s Day tweet on Sunday.

“Madison, Mason & Grandma are lucky to have the best mom in the world – @CaseyDeSantis, DeSantis wrote in a post alongside a sweet photo of her family. Thank you for all you do for our family, we love you a lot!”

President Biden issued a similar note, tweeting a photo of himself walking hand-in-hand with First Lady Jill Biden, which he poignantly captioned: “To the love of my life and the life of my love – Happy Mother’s Day, @flotus.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/15/trump-shuns-melania-in-seething-mothers-day-post/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos