Xi Jinping: Strong China-Eritrea ties are part of maintaining peace in the Horn of Africa





[1/4] Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki shake hands during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that strong China-Eritrea relations were key to bolstering peace in the Horn of Africa region and pursuing mutually beneficial development, during a meeting in Beijing with his Eritrean counterpart. Eritrea is of strategic importance to China given its location on the Red Sea, one of the world’s major maritime corridors with access to both the Suez Canal and Europe to the north and east. Indian Ocean to the southeast. Eritrea, a reclusive country that gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a long war, also shares a border with tiny Djibouti, where the Chinese military set up its first overseas naval base in 2017. Xi, speaking to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after an honor guard ceremony in Tiananmen Square, said China and Eritrea “share a deep bond of friendship (in) an uncertain and unstable world”. “A strong relationship between China and Eritrea is not only in line with the common and long-term interests of the two countries, but also in maintaining regional peace,” Xi said. Last year, China appointed senior diplomat Xue Bing to a newly created post of special envoy for the Horn of Africa, a geopolitically sensitive and conflict-ridden region where Beijing has significant investments and, with its ally Russia, competes with Western powers for influence. . Isaias described how he first came to China for military training in 1967, a “memorable time when China was at the peak of the Cultural Revolution, when bilateral ties between China and the former Union Soviet had disappeared… and at a historic moment”. , when China first tested the atomic bomb. In a separate meeting earlier Monday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Isaias hailed what he called “China’s contributions to transforming the world order into a more just and equitable relationship between people and nations.” . Earlier in the day, Chinese state media quoted Xi Jinping as saying that Beijing “is willing to work with Eritrea to promote mutually beneficial cooperation and development.” “The Chinese side encourages and supports Chinese-funded enterprises to invest in Eritrea, and is willing to discuss strengthening infrastructure construction, cooperation in telecommunications, agriculture, mining, fisheries and other areas,” Chinese state television said. Western groups have accused Eritrea of ​​a myriad of human rights abuses under Isaias’ 30-year rule, including the indefinite conscription of single men and women into military or government service since a war 1998-2000 border with Ethiopia. Asmara officials regularly deny such accusations. In March, Eritrea’s foreign ministry called “unsubstantiated and defamatory” a US State Department ruling that its military had committed war crimes during a two-year conflict in the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia. Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Robert Birsel Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Joe Cash Thomson Reuters Joe Cash reports on China’s economic affairs, covering domestic fiscal and monetary policy, major economic indicators, trade relations and China’s growing engagement with developing countries. Prior to joining Reuters, he worked on UK and EU trade policy in the Asia-Pacific region. Joe studied Chinese at Oxford University and speaks Mandarin.

