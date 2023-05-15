



Boris Johnson is being criticized for spending 3.8million on a mansion despite once complaining that he was not earning enough.

© Bloomberg/Getty Images Boris Johnson is said to be richer than ever as the latest $3.8 million purchase has been revealed

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson bought a nine-bedroom house for 3.8 millionTHE Mirror found. This despite Johnson reportedly complaining that as Prime Minister and MP he couldn’t live on a combined salary of over 160,000. A source who worked under him at 10 Downing Street claims: He said he was never paid enough. He was so incredibly tight with money, jokes were made if his wallet ever came out. Boris Johnson’s Wealth However, according to the MirrorJohnson is apparently now richer than ever. Since stepping down five months ago, Johnson has reportedly won more than 3 million A 2.5 million advance from the Harry Walker speaking agency in February 2023, and a 510,000 advance for his memoirs. It would have been living with his family in two rent-free properties owned by a conservative donor Lady Bamford with an estimate rental value of approximately 13,500 per month. One is a cottage in the Cotswolds and the other is a townhouse worth 20 million Knightsbridge of London. Read more Boris Johnson nominates half-French father for knighthood: Here’s why the move is so controversial Boris Johnson paid 3.8 million for a 9-bed house in CASH While we pay his 245,000 attorney fees to defend his lie in Parliament with the Privileges Committee Nobody knows who signed the payment to the lawyers!!https://t.co/eyoAsRvKbq —Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 14, 2023 Read more Boris Johnson set to make dramatic comeback as Prime Minister? Here’s what we know Boris Johnson’s 3.8 million mansion Johnson’s new country home is near the nearby Cotswolds cottage Oxfordshire. Appointed Brightwell Manorit dates back to the 1600s and has Tudor and Georgian features. Home is more than 8,000 square feet and has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. This also has six reception roomswith many large entertaining areas. The mansion is surrounded on three sides by a ditch it is 900 years old. The property also has five acres of landa guest house, garage, stables, water garden, and tennis court. The mansion was on the market for four yearsand we believe that Johnson and his wife Carrie saw it online and inspected it twice in person. Johnson would have negotiated 200,000 off asking price. Johnson’s opponents apparently aren’t happy on his last expenses. A Labor source said: As Johnson enriches himself on the back of his failed premiership and splashes the cash, he continues to crush the public to pay his Partygate legal bills. Rishi Sunak gives carte blanche to this disgraced former Prime Minister to mop up the taxpayers. Sources used: Mirror: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson has paid 3.8 million cash for a nine-bed mansion after ‘complaints about a salary of 160,000’ Metro: ‘Boris Johnson paid 3,800,000 for a mansion that has a moat to keep people out’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ohmymag.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-reportedly-richer-than-ever-before-as-latest-38m-purchase-has-been-revealed_art17576.html

