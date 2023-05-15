Turkish elections likely headed for second round as Erdogan slips below majorityHere’s everything you need to know





Topline Turkey’s presidential election remained tight early Monday and is likely heading for a runoff, with neither candidate managing to secure an outright majority, in what appears to be the most serious challenge to incumbent leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in two decades. . Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate at the AK party headquarters in … [+] Istanbul, Türkiye. Getty Images Highlights With nearly 99% of the ballots counted, Erdogan is in the lead, having won 49.35% of the vote, followed at 45% by his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, according to several Turkish news electrical outlets. A runoff between the top two candidates on May 28 looks increasingly likely, as neither candidate looks set to secure an absolute majority of more than 50%. In the legislative elections, which also took place on Sunday, the coalition led by the Erdogans AK party seems on track to obtain a comfortable majority. Appearing before his supporters early on Monday, Erdogan said he was confident he could still win the presidential race, but if our nation opted for a runoff, that’s also welcome. according The Associated Press. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Kilicdaroglu, who campaigned on a promise to tackle the country’s severe inflation and reverse some of Erdogan’s authoritarian measures, told his supporters that we will absolutely win the second round…and bring democracy. Turkey’s Supreme Election Commission will release the final tally after all votes have been counted. To monitor The election results are likely to have major global ramifications, with Turkey emerging as a key player as tensions mount between the West and Russia following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite being a member of NATO, Turkey under Erdogan has maintained friendly ties with Russia and even acquired military hardware from the country. This caused unease among its NATO allies and prevented Ankara from accessing modern Western military equipment like F-35 fighter jets. More recently, Erdogan has clamped down on Sweden and Finland joining NATO, accusing them of harboring groups that Turkey calls terrorists. Erdogan finally acquiesced in Finland’s admission to the alliance, but Sweden’s attempt to join still remains blocked. Key Context Erdogan has been Turkey’s leader for more than two decades now, first as the country’s prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and then as the country’s president in 2014. Erdogan has continued to win during this term, with the role of the prime minister was removed from office in 2017, following a failed coup attempt against him a year earlier. Erdogan, who has been accused of being an autocrat by his rivals, has also cracked down on the free press and dissenters. Sunday’s election, however, appears to be more focused on recent issues, including soaring inflation in Turkey, the sharp devaluation of its currency and a devastating earthquake earlier this year that killed more than 50,000 people. Despite these setbacks, Erdogan appears to have performed better than expected as opinion polls showed Kilicdaroglu with a slight lead over his rival. Further reading Trkiye sees neck and neck race for presidency (Hurriyet Daily) Turkey Erdogan says he could still win, would accept second round of presidential election (Associated Press)

