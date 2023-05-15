Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute 71,000 nomination letters to Rozgar Mela





The prime minister is expected to hand out around 71,000 nomination letters to new Rozgar Mela recruits this year. The Mela will take place on May 16 at 10:30 a.m., with the PM addressing new recruits via videoconference. These newly selected recruits will also have the opportunity for further training and development through the Karmayogi Prarambhm, an online orientation course that teaches all new recruits in various ministries. Held across 45 locations, the Rozgar Mela is an event where job seekers and employers come together in one place. Job opportunities are distributed among central government departments as well as state/UT governments that support the initiative. The recipients of the PM during the event, the new recruits, are selected from all over the country. These recruits find opportunities in various positions such as Gramin Dak Sevaks, Principal, Graduate Trained Teacher, Postal Inspector, Commercial-Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Manager, Assistant Section Officer , Lower Division Registrar, Sub-Prefect, Assistant Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Constable, Chief of Police, Nurses, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Auditor, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Deputy Commander, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others. With the Rozgar Mela, the government aims to prioritize job creation and job creation. The Mela intends to empower the young people of the country and then develop the nation by providing these young people with opportunities and opening the door to national participation. The Mela targets a demographic of 18-35, with academic qualifications8th/10th/12th Pass, ITI, Diploma, Graduates etc. , social media, etc. The government also organizes regular workshops at college and university levels in and around the Rozgar Mela districts to further engage young people and encourage participation. The event is accompanied by the Kaushal Mela, which allows young people to enroll in skills development training. There are also arrangements in place for counseling sessions for job seekers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/economy/story/prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-distribute-71000-appointment-letters-at-rozgar-mela-381322-2023-05-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

