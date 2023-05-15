Good journalism means talking to public figures. This includes Trump and Kansas AG Kris Kobach.





Political commentators were outraged by CNN’s decision to broadcast a town hall with former President Donald Trump. They took issue with Trump’s repeated lies, the studio’s strong public support for the candidate, and moderator Kaitlan Collins’ flimsy attempts at fact-checking.

“He’s an anomalous candidate who shouldn’t be normalized on national television in mundane Q&As with voters,” columnist Jackie Calmes harassed in the Los Angeles Times.

The same response could be heard on the internet after the New York Times published a profile of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Critics have questioned why a woman convicted of defrauding investors deserves a long, likeable profile (about 5,000 words).

“It’s good to be a pretty white woman working your charm on an NYT reporter,” former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien tweeted.

But as someone who has worked in journalism for the better part of two decades, I think the broadcast and New York Times profiles were both defensible. Objections from liberal pundits suggest why they struggle to win easy battles with sympathetic audiences. They also show a deep misunderstanding of the role that journalists play in our society.

Both Trump and Holmes are figures of immense public interest. This alone justifies taking the time to question them. But being able to ask them tough questions makes the deal even better for journalists and their audiences.

U.S. President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer June 19, 2019 in Washington, DC Laffer, who was an economic adviser to President Ronald Reagan and Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, is considered the father of economy offer. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Engage across the spectrum

Kansas Reflector reporters, for example, recorded podcasts with Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach, Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt, and the Kansas Chamber.

As an opinion editor, I may disagree with a lot of things these politicians or this organization have to say. But then what? They have a constituency, Kansas Reflector has a platform, and our rigorous reporters make sure to hold them to account. Were better off when news outlets engaged with politicians from all walks of life.

On the commentary side, I’ve emailed anti-vaccine activists a lot and used those emails as the basis for a column. Did I care to give a platform to these fringe ideas? Not especially, because I insisted on their potential misdeeds.

Pretending that these people didn’t exist seemed much more dangerous to me than trying to figure out how they thought and why.

All of this came to mind when I participated in a panel at the annual Media and Law Seminar in Kansas City, Missouri, last month. Titled “Liars who lie and name names,” it also included New York Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson and media law attorney Steve Zansberg.

The conversation on the panel touched on Trump, as one would expect. The settlement between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News had just been announced. We also talked about InfoWars host Alex Jones’ exploitation of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, which Williamson covered in a masterful book. The question that hung over the whole event was simple but difficult: how do journalists and the lawyers who represent them deal with public figures who do not act in good faith?

I told the audience there what I’m going to write for you now. The media has faced unfair criticism for Trump’s rise to power and his election. Even the most curious and intransigent coverage, coupled with the most incisive commentary, cannot entice voters to vote one way or another. People voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 because they wanted him to be president, and the fantasy that news stories or editorials could somehow prevent that strikes me as the height of liberal self-delusion.

Journalists have done an amazing job covering Trump. David Fahrenthold (then of the Washington Post) stands out in my mind, but many have followed his lead. Dozens of commentators excoriated the real estate mogul, with conservative pundit Andrew Sullivan penning one of the most damning takes.

Voters still had the last word. For all the good, the bad, and the amoral banter that entails.

Stubborn journalists led the way by uncovering shenanigans at Theranos, the now infamous start-up headed by Holmes. In his case, the justice system took the ball and ran with it. Nonetheless, she has attracted a fan base that reveres her as a “boss girl”. Given the public interest in his case, any journalist would jump at the chance to update readers on Holmes and his family.

Members of the Kansas news media gather to cover Governor Laura Kelly’s signing of a state food sales tax cut. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Learn our lessons

None of this means that I think the media has always done a great job before, during or after Trump.

His candidacy, bizarre as it was, exploited deep-seated weaknesses in our political system. He should have been challenged more as a contestant the first time around, and a desire for an audience likely distorted the TV news producers’ perspective. Likewise, Holmes’ status as a “pretty white woman” undoubtedly sparked interest in her case. The public is hungry for entertainment, especially from evil people. Journalists and columnists too.

But all of this should encourage journalists to do their job better and more aggressively, rather than excluding stories altogether. That’s why I took the opportunity to join Kansas Reflector, where I am able to articulate clearly without interference the moral issues in Kansas politics. Columnists of the past may have fantasized about the better nature of the audience. We now know the powerful grip of authoritarianism on a band of Americans.

Similarly, I know that not all readers of our opinion section like Kobach or support his politics. Yet he is undeniably important and powerful in Kansas politics. He has a story to tell, and his willingness to engage with reporter Tim Carpenter proves the Kansas Reflector doesn’t equate coverage with endorsement. Our stories and podcasts let you decide.

These petulant online liberals remind me of conservatives who want to ban books from school libraries. They believe, with the best intentions, that people should be protected from harmful ideas. They differ only in the definition of what “harmful” means. A town hall on CNN or a New York Times profile or an interview with a hard-line conservative politician could corrupt the innocent public.

Of course, they won’t. We must be willing to discuss ideas openly while including all the context we can manage.

As Zack Beauchamp wrote in Vox last week: “Donald Trump is not Tinker Bell: he won’t leave if the media stops believing in him. His message resonates with a wide audience and makes him the dominant figure in one of our two main political parties. It will not be defeated by a mainstream media blackout.

No one becomes a journalist for public worship. Indeed, this chronicle may irritate some assiduous readers. That’s the point. We cannot make bad things go away in this world. We can equip you to deal with it.

We may share information. We can convey points of view. But ordinary Kansans across the state and ordinary Americans across this incredible nation must rise up to get the job done.

Clay Wirestone is Kansas Reflector’s opinion writer. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector strives to amplify the voices of those affected by public policy or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own review, here.

