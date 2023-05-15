Politics
Sir Keir Starmer hits out at Guto Harris who claims Boris Johnson described Sue Gray as…
May 15, 2023, 12:08 | Updated: May 15, 2023, 4:16 PM
Sir Keir Starmer said it was ‘absurd’ to question Sue Gray’s independence during the party’s inquiry into the former senior civil servant’s plans to become Labour’s chief of staff.
The Opposition leader also hit out at reports suggesting Boris Johnson had branded the ex-Mandarin a ‘psycho’, saying ‘increasingly hysterical’ comments would be made ahead of next year’s general election.
The Labor leader is considering appointing the ex-Mandarin as his next chief of staff – a move Tory MPs have claimed ‘weakens confidence’ in senior Whitehall officials.
Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global player
It comes after Ms Gray was tasked with producing an independent report on anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street during Mr Johnson’s term.
Read more: No vote after 30 years in UK ‘feels bad’: Starmer plans to let millions of EU citizens vote in national elections
Read more: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say seven times whether he would seek a coalition deal with the Lib Dems
On questions about Ms Gray’s independence, Sir Keir told LBC: ‘This is nonsense and as I have said many times before I have not spoken to Sue at all during the investigation into the party and it’s the long and the short.”
Referring to suggestions by former Mr Johnson’s communications director Guto Harri that the ex-PM had called her a ‘psycho’, the Labor leader said: ‘I’ll tell you one thing, I will not make any decisions about Sue Gray, the future Labor government or any policy based on what Boris Johnson thinks.”
He added: “We know there will be an election next year so more and more hysterical things will be said and done and we just have to see them for what they are.”
It comes after Sky News reported that Ms Gray was in direct contact with the MP leading the parliamentary inquiry into Mr Johnson which followed his own report.
The ex-Mandarin is said to have spoken with Harriet Harman as the Labor MP chaired the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether the former Prime Minister misled Parliament.
At the start of the investigation, Ms Harman said privately of her investigative efforts: “I just spoke to Sue,” according to Sky.
A spokesperson for the Privileges Committee said: “It was the Chairman’s duty to contact anyone, including Sue Gray, who might be able to point to potential witnesses.
“The only evidence the committee will rely on is that which is separately and independently verified by the relevant witness. The Privileges Committee does not rely on evidence collected by Sue Gray.
“The chairman, with full knowledge of the commission, has been in regular contact with a number of ministers and Cabinet Office officials to discuss issues such as the provision of documents to the commission, the identities of potential witnesses and the welfare of officials who may be affected by the investigation.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/sir-keir-stamer-boris-johnson-psycho/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s default protection costs soar as Erdoan leads presidential vote
- Sir Keir Starmer hits out at Guto Harris who claims Boris Johnson described Sue Gray as…
- When Kareena refused to work with Bhansali at the last minute
- Fabian Marozsan Defeats Carlos Alcaraz In Rome Upset | ATP tour
- Isabel Spearman on her latest pop-up dress and The Dead Stock Project
- ‘Forms’ of metabolically healthy and unhealthy obesity are associated with increased risk of obesity-related cancers
- Good journalism means talking to public figures. This includes Trump and Kansas AG Kris Kobach.
- Dale Duro dances audiences across Latin America in spring show
- EU approves $69 billion deal for Microsoft and Activision
- The Student Loans Company reminds new students to apply now
- Indonesian Jokowi warns of reshuffle as ministers jostle for lawmaker posts
- Blake Shelton gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame