Sir Keir Starmer hits out at Guto Harris who claims Boris Johnson described Sue Gray as…

Sir Keir Starmer said it was absurd to question Sue Gray’s independence.



Photo: Aliyah



Sir Keir Starmer said it was ‘absurd’ to question Sue Gray’s independence during the party’s inquiry into the former senior civil servant’s plans to become Labour’s chief of staff.

The Opposition leader also hit out at reports suggesting Boris Johnson had branded the ex-Mandarin a ‘psycho’, saying ‘increasingly hysterical’ comments would be made ahead of next year’s general election.

The Labor leader is considering appointing the ex-Mandarin as his next chief of staff – a move Tory MPs have claimed ‘weakens confidence’ in senior Whitehall officials.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global player

It comes after Ms Gray was tasked with producing an independent report on anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street during Mr Johnson’s term.

Read more: No vote after 30 years in UK ‘feels bad’: Starmer plans to let millions of EU citizens vote in national elections

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say seven times whether he would seek a coalition deal with the Lib Dems

Sir Keir Stamer told LBC he did not speak to Sue at all during the investigation into the party.



Photo: Aliyah



On questions about Ms Gray’s independence, Sir Keir told LBC: ‘This is nonsense and as I have said many times before I have not spoken to Sue at all during the investigation into the party and it’s the long and the short.”

Referring to suggestions by former Mr Johnson’s communications director Guto Harri that the ex-PM had called her a ‘psycho’, the Labor leader said: ‘I’ll tell you one thing, I will not make any decisions about Sue Gray, the future Labor government or any policy based on what Boris Johnson thinks.”

He added: “We know there will be an election next year so more and more hysterical things will be said and done and we just have to see them for what they are.”

It comes after Sky News reported that Ms Gray was in direct contact with the MP leading the parliamentary inquiry into Mr Johnson which followed his own report.

The ex-Mandarin is said to have spoken with Harriet Harman as the Labor MP chaired the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether the former Prime Minister misled Parliament.

At the start of the investigation, Ms Harman said privately of her investigative efforts: “I just spoke to Sue,” according to Sky.

A spokesperson for the Privileges Committee said: “It was the Chairman’s duty to contact anyone, including Sue Gray, who might be able to point to potential witnesses.

“The only evidence the committee will rely on is that which is separately and independently verified by the relevant witness. The Privileges Committee does not rely on evidence collected by Sue Gray.

“The chairman, with full knowledge of the commission, has been in regular contact with a number of ministers and Cabinet Office officials to discuss issues such as the provision of documents to the commission, the identities of potential witnesses and the welfare of officials who may be affected by the investigation.”