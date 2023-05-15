Turkey’s default protection costs soar as Erdoan leads presidential vote

The cost of buying default insurance on Turkish bonds has risen to its highest level since November as investors brace for further market stress following signs that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoan seemed on the right path to winning the country’s presidential election.

The five-year credit default swap spread jumped more than 100 basis points to 607 basis points on Monday morning, the biggest single-day move since March 2021. That means it would cost a just over $6 million a year to insure $100 million of debt against default for five years.

But investors warned of bigger swings ahead. So far, everyone is in wait-and-see mode, nobody really knows how the market will react, said Cagri Kutman, Turkish markets specialist at KNG Securities.

If Erdoan remains in power, we will most likely see CDS trading at 750 basis points or higher, he added.

Ahead of the vote, Turkish markets had rallied as Erdo’s main rival, Kemal Kldarolu, led in the polls and pledged to undertake sweeping reforms to attract foreign capital.

But when Turkish markets opened on Monday, Erdoan was well ahead and is now seen as the overwhelming favorite, with the two main candidates likely to be sent to a second round of voting on May 28.

Yields on Turkish benchmark 10-year dollar-denominated bonds jumped to 9.25% on Monday, a sharp increase of 0.97 percentage points from Friday, the highest level since March. Yields rise when prices fall.

Movements in the currency were more subdued after Turkish state banks sold dollars to back it ahead of the election results. The lira fell by 0.2% against the dollar at 19.66 TL.

BlueBay Asset Management’s Timothy Ash, a seasoned Turkey watcher, said the government would fight to keep the lira stable until the second round, but would struggle to do so for much longer.

The battlefield will read it, he said. If Erdoan wins the second round, he said, we will return to the eternal balance of payments crisis and we know the story there. Erdoan does not want to raise interest rates, Turkey has a strong demand for dollars and it does not have many reserves. .

Turkey’s large current account deficit and shortage of reserves are causing importers to struggle to obtain dollars. Citizens trying to buy foreign currency to hedge against depreciation and inflation are adding downward pressure on the lira.

Ash said that if Kldarolu had won the presidency, the lira would still have fallen to around 25 TL against the dollar due to unmet demand. With an Erdoan victory, he expected him to drop quickly between TL25 and TL30 for a dollar after the second round.

Assuming the government continues to support the lira after the election, Turkey’s Central Bank may be forced to raise rates in the second half of the year to avoid major dollarization of deposits, UBS analysts said.

The Turkeys Bist 100 stock index, which ended 2022 at a record high but has since fallen 15%, initially fell 6.4% before recovering to trade at 3.1% at noon local time . Financials were the worst performing stocks as the sector fell 8.3%.

Real estate and construction groups soared: Kiler Holding rose a tenth while Pasifik GYO and Kizilbuk GYO gained 9.8% and 8.7% respectively.

Kutman said the recent rally in equities, like demand for dollars, had been driven by local investors seeking inflation protection and that would limit the downside. Investors would now be waiting for signs of a change in economic policy from the next Erdoan administration but, as the president gave no indication during the election campaign, the likelihood of a shift towards economic orthodoxy was low.

Obviously, the keyword now is uncertainty, Kutman said. There are big question marks over what might come next.