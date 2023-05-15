Imran Khan: the scourge of Pakistan





Recent events in Pakistan show the sheer recklessness of the local people. The general public in Pakistan suffers from lack of basic civilian amenities, lack of funds, terrorist and separatist activities. However, the nation’s politicians are busy with underhanded tactics to control the reins of the nation.

PCDW

The streets of Pakistan were filled with an enraged mob of supporters of Imran Khan, the former prime minister. The nation that was on the brink of bankruptcy plunged headlong into utter chaos following the arrest of Imran Khan. The events that led to the complete breakdown of law and order in Pakistan are as follows.

MOTION OF NON-CONFIDENCE AGAINST IMRAN KHAN

In April 2022, the government of Imran Khan was ousted from power by a motion of no confidence in the Pakistani parliament. Throughout his tenure, which was shorter than the 5 years elected, the former Prime Minister was ridiculed as a man selected by the army. However, in the latter half of his tenure, Imran Khan came under public scrutiny due to the nation’s poor governance and economic failures. He also lost favor with the support that had backed him in the seat of power. Therefore, after losing the support of the army, Imran Khan lost the motion of no confidence in parliament. He left his seat with deep acrimony and displeasure.

NEW GOVERNMENT OLD PROBLEMS

After the exit of the Khan government; Shahbaz Sharif was elected jointly by all parties that supported the motion of no confidence. While Shahbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan; recently ousted government party members boycotted the election.

Imran Khan and his allies hinted that his exit from power was part of a giant plot for the military to install a puppet government at the behest of foreign powers. The new government was overwhelmed last year by lack of food, supplies or funds. Moreover, the Shahbaz Sharif government was plagued by voices of public dissent. Khan incited this dissent in an attempt to destabilize the new government. He has continually put his own love of power above the interest of nations when he added public disenchantment to the other problems facing Pakistan.

CORRUPTION CASE AGAINST IMRAN KHAN

In October 2022, Imran Khan was charged by officials with corruption. Khan and his wife allegedly received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through the Al-Qadir Trust. This trust is an NGO created by Khan and his third wife Bushra Watto in 2018, when Khan was still prime minister. The trust owns 60 acres of land worth $24.7 million and another piece of land in Islamabad near the hilltop house of Imran Khan.

Officials say the 60-acre plot was to open a university of Islamic studies; however, there is nothing built on the land yet.

Additionally, the Al-Qadir Trust received $635,144.67 for operating expenses and construction of the university campus; but account records showed only a tiny fraction of donations received

Apparently, the trust was a front designed by Khan to receive land from Pakistani property developer Malik Riaz Hussain. Officials say £190 million was received by Khan’s government from Hussain as the amount repatriated to Pakistan in 2019 from Britain. This money was confiscated by Hussain, in cash and assets, to settle a British investigation. The government claims that Khan’s government used the money to pay fines to Hussain in cases related to the illegal acquisition of government land in Karachi.

THE ARREST OF IMRAN KHAN

PC The Indian Express

Imran Khan was arrested by the paramilitary forces on May 9, 2023. He was arrested in Islamabad High Court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for corruption. Khan released a pre-recorded statement after his arrest which denied all allegations against him. He maintains that his arrest is a vendetta against him and his supporters. He claims his arrest was illegal and called for support from his supporters. Khan’s aides and supporters responded to his plea for help by rioting in the streets, burning public property, ransacking the official residence of corps commanders, and wreaking havoc across the country.

On May 12, 2023, the High Court in Islamabad ruled Khan’s arrest illegal and granted him two weeks bail. He currently lives in an official guesthouse and the army is responsible for his safety. Shortly after his release, Khan accused army chief Asim Munir of playing a major role in his arrest. His anti-army stance and conspiracy theory mindset lead his followers to create tension in the country.

Currently, Khan and members of his party are charged with no less than 140 crimes. This number will increase in light of recent events and developments in the country. The country is on the verge of collapse due to internal conflicts, separatist movements and cross-border terrorism. Imran Khan’s tactics will lead to the demise of Pakistan and the country is expected to implode from within. The international communities can only watch this young nation burn as the government tries to walk the tightrope of survival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejaipurdialogues.com/society/imran-khan-the-bane-of-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos