Russia has become China’s ‘junior partner’, says former UK PM

China is facilitating the Russian invasion of Ukraine despite Beijing’s efforts to play the role of peacemaker, according to former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who said Newsweek Western nations must not grant President Xi Jinping undue influence in shaping an end to the conflict.

The war on Ukraine deepens the alignment between Moscow and Beijing, which some observers say sets the stage for a full “Dragon-Bear” alliance – although there are still many areas of Russian-Chinese divergence.

“I think it’s very real,” Truss said. Newsweek of the proto alliance on the sidelines of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Monday in the Danish capital. “I think it was President Xi Jinping who described it as ‘boundless friendship’. And it’s becoming increasingly clear that Russia is now China’s junior partner. And China is, at in my opinion, the main threat facing the world.”

Russia has few convinced supporters of its disastrous full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is itself only the latest phase of an armed conflict that began with the capture of Crimea and parts of Donbass. by Moscow in 2014.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech during a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China in Tokyo, Japan, February 17, 2023.

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images



China has presented itself as a neutral party and a potential mediator, but Beijing’s rhetoric has been sympathetic to Russia’s motives. Beijing’s long refusal to speak with kyiv while maintaining close contact with the Kremlin has underscored what some have called “pro-Russian neutrality”.

Amid Russia’s economic isolation by the West, China has expanded its energy imports and the export to Russia of dual-use technologies – vital to Moscow’s military machine – now unavailable to Russia from Western sources.

Beijing is believed to have so far refrained from providing large-scale military support to Russia, although reports indicate multiple military meetings behind closed doors during and after Xi’s recent visit to Moscow.

“I believe they are helping Russia a lot to deal with the sanctions they are facing,” Truss said. Newsweek. “And it is no coincidence that the war in Ukraine was perpetrated immediately after the end of the Winter Olympics.”

“They are part and parcel of the same problem we face,” Truss added, referring to the broader struggle of liberal democracies against creeping authoritarianism. “You can’t separate these two threats.”

“If Putin were to succeed in Ukraine, which I don’t think he will, that would support Xi’s efforts in Taiwan. And again, if China succeeds in his ambitions, that would help Russia. These things are inseparable .”

Truss said she was “very skeptical” that China would hedge its bets on Ukraine by refusing Russian requests for significant military aid.

“I’m also skeptical that China – which, after all, we saw what happened in Hong Kong, we see how the 1984 agreement was effectively torn up, and freedom and democracy in Hong Kong have been completely undermined by China – are the party that can help restore freedom and democracy to Ukraine.”

“We have to be very careful,” Truss said. “Of course, in the end, the decision on what to do should be the decision of the President of Ukraine [Volodymyr] Zelensky. It is ultimately a decision for the Ukrainian people. But we have to be very careful not to give China leverage over European security, or even leverage over Taiwan.”

“Enabling” authorities

The UK has long been a favorite destination for dirty Russian money and a playground for the families of Kremlin figures. The capital has earned the nickname “Londongrad” thanks to its enthusiasm for a share of the ill-gotten fortunes of the Russian oligarch class born out of post-Soviet regional misery.

Russian influence reached the top of British commercial and political establishments. The Conservative Party in particular has been accused of accepting large donations from Kremlin-linked figures. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for example, has come under fire for his own contacts with influential Russians and his alleged suppression of a landmark report on Russian interference in British politics.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused a kind of awakening. London has frozen some $60 billion in Russian assets since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022, although critics say more needs to be done.

Truss acknowledged that successive UK governments had failed to address the issue. “My criticism of what we as the West have done wrong is that for too many years we basically allowed what Putin was doing and provided the funding – whether it was buying gas or other means – to carry out these appalling activities, whether in Ukraine or elsewhere,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023.

PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images



“That’s what I think we have to be careful about, that whatever happens in the future in Russia, we should never allow this type of regime again.” That includes, Truss said, confiscating frozen Russian assets — from the state and the oligarchs — and using the resources to help Ukraine.

London, Truss added, should not make the same mistakes with China, which over the past decade has taken possession of some $180 billion in British assets, including nuclear power stations.

“What I would like us to do is learn from what we didn’t do soon enough on Russia, on China,” Truss said. “Because there is still, I’m afraid, the possibility of this happening in China in a way that we have now stopped on Russia.”

Truss, both as foreign minister and for 44 days as prime minister, took a tough Chinese posture. His successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, apparently mocked his predecessor shortly after taking office when he said his government would “stand up to our competitors, not with grand rhetoric but with pragmatism.” robust “.

In the UK’s updated defense strategy unveiled in March, Sunak described China as an “epochal challenge”, but refrained from calling Beijing a “threat”.

Asked if she was worried about Sunak’s approach, Truss replied, “I’m afraid we have to make sure we’re as strong as possible to reduce our reliance on China. It’s essential.”

“There’s always pressure – and it’s not just in the UK but in the west, it’s also happening in Europe and the US – from companies doing business in China , from organizations that are looking for Chinese investment in the UK or other countries. And I think we have to resist that pressure.

From secret “police stations” to political infiltration, Truss said British and allied authorities should be vigilant. “I think there are all kinds of ways the influence has spread,” she said.

“These constant disinformation campaigns, the inadvertent use of research, for example, the activities of the Confucius Institutes; I think there are all kinds of issues that we need to address.”

Newsweek contacted the Chinese and Russian foreign ministries via email for comment.