Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report to Records for GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match 62





Image source: TWITTER GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Overview Report Reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Round 62 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. The Gujarat Titans suffered a heavy 27-point loss while chasing a 219-point target against Mumbai Indians in their last game but remain atop with 16 points from 12 games in the points table. However, the team led by Hardik Pandya will secure playoff qualification if they emerge with two points on Monday. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in ninth place with just four wins but remain in the hunt for playoff qualification despite a big seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. SRH need to win their remaining three games from today and also hope for favorable results to finish in the top four this season. But a loss to the Titans will permanently end their playoff hopes. Presentation report: GT against SRH The ground at Ahmedabads Narendra Modi Stadium has been excellent for hitting this season. The average first-innings score here is 166 across 25 IPL games, but it’s near 200 this season. Gujarat recorded 227 points against Lucknow Super Giants in the last game here to post the fifth-highest 175-plus over the first six totals of the season. The weather is expected to be hot and humid so it will be difficult for bowlers to make a big impact. Will the throw count? Yes, it will. Gujarat recorded a dominating victory while beating first against Lucknow in the last game here. But only 11 times have teams won by beating first in 25 IPL matches here. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – The Numbers Game T20I Basic Stats Total number of matches: 10

Games won first at bat: 6

Matches won in bowling first: 4 Average T20I stats Average scores in 1st round: 160

Average scores in round 2: 137 Score statistics for T20I matches Highest total recorded – 234/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Best chased score – 166/3 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended – 107/7 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW Full Squads – Gujarat Titans Squad:Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein , Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik Latest Cricket News

