Donald Trump annihilates Ron DeSantis in the biggest poll yet





Donald Trump’s dominance in the 2024 GOP primary polls continues, with the former president recording his biggest lead yet over his potential main challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

An Emerson College survey found nearly three-quarters (70%) of likely Republican voters in Kentucky would choose Trump in a hypothetical GOP primary, with DeSantis trailing at 14%, giving the former president a lead of 56 dots.

Emerson College’s survey of 500 likely GOP voters was conducted in a state where Trump – as well as former Republican candidates – has enjoyed success, winning at least 62% of the vote in the 2016 and 2020 elections , with DeSantis not even a confirmed candidate for 2024. Trump also won the Republican caucus in Kentucky in 2016 with nearly 36% of the vote, ahead of Texas Senator Ted Cruz who was at 31.6%.

The Emerson College poll is the latest indication that, despite his legal troubles and civil lawsuits that have threatened to derail his campaign, Trump remains the frontrunner to clinch the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

The Emerson College survey also found support for Trump has improved since he became the first US president in history to be charged with a crime.

Donald Trump greets Ron DeSantis on stage during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport on November 3, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida. An Emerson College survey shows Trump beating DeSantis by a wide margin in a hypothetical GOP primary in Kentucky. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, including falsifying business records, that he faces in Manhattan in connection with an alleged silent money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during of his 2016 campaign.

The Emerson College investigation also came after a New York jury found in a civil trial that Trump sexually abused former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and later defamed his character while denying the charges.

Even so, the former president saw an eight-point increase in support from a previous Emerson College poll in April (up from 62%), with DeSantis dropping nine points from 23% to 14%.

The poll results are another ominous sign for DeSantis as the hype surrounding his potential 2024 bid quickly fades before it officially begins.

In late 2022, with Trump facing indictment in a number of other criminal investigations and widely blamed for the GOP’s poor midterm performance, DeSantis was seen by some as the ideal replacement for the former president to lead the GOP in 2024.

The rise in DeSantis’ stock saw him move ahead of Trump in a number of polls, with the governor also receiving support from several key donors who believed it was time to leave Trump.

However, with Trump able to build support in recent weeks as he repeatedly attacks DeSantis, there are concerns that the Florida governor has failed to capitalize on earlier enthusiasm for his White House bid, as well as damage it with his “anti-revival program” and tries to ban abortions in Florida after six weeks.

“I was in the DeSantis camp,” Andrew Sabin, a metals mogul who donated $50,000 to the governor of Florida in 2022, told The New York Times. “But he started opening his mouth, and a lot of big donors said his views weren’t tolerable.” He was talking about Ukraine and abortion.

The Florida governor recently played down his troubled poll results against Trump during a recent trip to Japan. “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” he said.

Newsweek contacted the offices of Trump and DeSantis for comment via email.

