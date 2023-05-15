Politics
Xi holds talks with Eritrean president
(Xinhua/Ju Peng)
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President Isaias Afwerki of the state of Eritrea in Beijing on Monday.
Hailing the deep traditional friendship between China and Eritrea, Xi said the two countries will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations on May 24, and over the past 30 years, China and Eritrea have stood together. always trusted and supported each other.
China views and develops bilateral relations with Eritrea from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is a reliable friend of Eritrea, Xi said.
Faced with the current international situation, which is full of instability and uncertainty, a healthy relationship between China and Eritrea not only serves the common and long-term interests of the two countries, but is also of great importance. for regional peace and international fairness and justice, Xi said, pledging to advance China’s strategic partnership with Eritrea.
China appreciates Eritrea’s long-standing adherence to an independent foreign policy, firmly supports Eritrea in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, firmly supports Eritrea in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and oppose external interference in Eritrea’s internal affairs and the imposition of unilateral sanctions, the Chinese president said.
Xi said China stands ready to share its experience with Eritrea in national governance, jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and each other. other developing countries.
“China stands ready to work with Eritrea to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development through various frameworks and platforms, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, China Cooperation Forum Africa and Perspectives on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa,” Xi said.
China supports Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Eritrea, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure construction, telecommunications, agriculture, mining and fisheries, and will continue to send high-level medical teams and agricultural experts to Eritrea, Xi said.
He thanked Eritrea for its support and assistance to China during its recent evacuation of Chinese citizens from Sudan, which once again demonstrated the deep friendship between the two countries. He called for more measures to improve people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
Xi said no matter how the situation develops, mutual respect, understanding, support and help have always been the core characteristics of China-Africa friendships. He noted that China-Africa cooperation plays a leading role in South-South cooperation and international cooperation with Africa.
“Africa is a promising land. Under the new circumstances, it is more important than ever for China and Africa to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to overcome difficulties together,” Xi said.
China is ready to work with Africa to carry forward traditional friendships, consolidate strategic mutual trust, create new opportunities for Africa through China’s high-quality development and modernization, deepen practical cooperation with Africa and build an even closer China-Africa community with shared future, Xi said.
Afwerki spoke of his special bond with China that has endured for more than half a century, saying the Eritrean people will never forget the valuable support the Chinese people gave to the independence and liberation of the Eritrea.
Afwerki said China is a big country. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the country has become a world power, making outstanding contributions to peace and the development of mankind, he said.
He noted that China has always held the moral high ground, offered its own solutions to global challenges, upheld international fairness and justice, and encouraged developing countries to seek independence and development.
Afwerki said any attempt to contain or suppress China’s development is doomed to failure. The evolution of the international order is at a critical stage and African countries still face hegemony and unfair and unfair treatment. The international community hopes and believes that China will make greater contributions to human development and progress, as well as international fairness and justice.
Eritrea hopes to strengthen cooperation with China and believes that the strategic partnership between Eritrea and China will help Eritrea achieve national economic and social development, Afwerki said.
Ahead of the talks, Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Afwerki at the plaza outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
|
