



Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan, leader of the opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly, said on Monday that former prime minister Imran Khan should have been publicly hanged. He criticized the courts for granting bail to Khan, who was arrested last week by the anti-corruption organization National Accountability Bureau in a corruption case.

“Imran Khan should have been publicly hanged, but the courts welcome him as his son-in-law,” he said. “If the judges are so happy with this Jewish agent, they should join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. They have vacant seats in the party. brought who can bring justice to the poor,” he added.

Following Imran Khan’s arrest at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad, his supporters resorted to violent protests across the country. They torched vehicles, stormed the Pakistani army headquarters in Rawalpindi, attacked the corps commander’s house in Lahore and torched the residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan was released on bail by the first Supreme Court and then by the High Court in Islamabad.

Speaking on the vandalism and arson committed by Imran Khan’s supporters, Raja Riaz said: “The whole House is ashamed. The whole nation is ashamed.

Pakistan’s ruling coalition today protested in the Supreme Court against some recent judgments which it says have offered widespread relief to Imran Khan on several occasions.

Protesters belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) entered the red zone as the Movement Pakistan Democratic Republic (PDM) set up a stage outside the Supreme Court, PTI news agency reported.

PDM leaders and supporters staged a protest outside the Supreme Court complex in Islamabad to offer general relief to Khan who has been convicted in a number of cases, Dawn reported. The workers shouted slogans against the Chief Justice of the SC and in support of the Pakistani army in some places.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said in a tweet that party workers and supporters should be ready as his party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) could be banned by the ruling government in the coming days. “About 7,000 PTI workers, leaders and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pakistan,” Imran Khan said.

Khan also urged citizens to stage peaceful protests, citing that it would be the end of Pakistan’s dream once the Constitution and Supreme Court are destroyed.

The head of the PTI was arrested a few days ago at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad in a dramatic manner. Nationwide protests by his supporters ensued and also involved the vandalism of properties owned by senior army officers.

The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan recently granted Imran Khan bail in several cases, allowing him to leave the court premises and return to his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Khan, who was held for two days, rode off in a cavalcade of security and was greeted by his supporters along the way.

