President Jokowi invites the planting of mangroves to protect nature





KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO President Joko Widodo laughs together after planting mangroves during TNI’s All-Indonesia National Mangrove Planting Peak 2023, at Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park, North Jakarta, Monday (5/15/ 2023). Apart from TNI members, the planting of mangroves was also carried out by police officers, students and environmentalists. JAKARTA, KOMPAS As an example and invitation to the public, President Joko Widodo also descended into the swamps and planted mangrove trees. President Jokowi planted mangroves with the ranks of the Indonesian National Armed Forces or TNI all over Indonesia. Simultaneous planting of mangroves is part of nature conservation. This, isn’t it, is realized all over Indonesia and this is the peak. We know, we have the largest mangrove forest in the world, 3.3 million hectares of our mangrove forest, it’s the largest in the world. This is what we have to take care of, we take care of it, if we replant in critical places, President Jokowi said at the 2023 National Summit on Mangrove Planting by TNI All Over Indonesia at Tourist Park natural Angke Kapuk (TWA), North Jakarta, Monday (15/5/2023).

During the mangrove planting, President Jokowi was also accompanied by Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. Senior TNI officials, such as TNI Commander Yudo Margono to National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, also accompanied President Jokowi to the swamps. Apart from this, the Chiefs of Staff and more than 1,000 TNI members were seen to have dived and planted mangroves at TWA Angke Kapuk. The special mangrove planting at TWA Angke Kapuk was also carried out by ambassadors from friendly countries such as Japanese Ambassador, German Ambassador, United States Ambassador, United Arab Emirates Ambassador, the South Korean ambassador, the head of the European Union delegation and the director of the World Bank. Of course, don’t miss the senior TNI officer, acting. Governor of DKI Jakarta, Vice President of the Tzu Chi Buddhist Foundation as well as Scouts, students and the community. Also Read: Planting Mangrove Pagari North Coast of Java The president hopes that no mangrove forests in Indonesia will be damaged. Because mangroves are important, they are the first to restore habitat for crabs, fish, monitor lizards, monkeys, birds, many of them, President Jokowi added. This, isn’t it, is realized all over Indonesia and this is the peak. We know, we have the largest mangrove forest in the world, 3.3 million hectares of our mangrove forest, it’s the largest in the world. That’s what we have to take care of, we take care of it, if in critical places we replant KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO TNI soldiers, police, students and environmental activists plant mangroves during TNI’s 2023 peak national mangrove planting across Indonesia, at Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park, north of Jakarta, Monday (5/15/2023). Simultaneous planting of mangroves has been carried out in all provinces of Indonesia. This event took place in the presence of President Joko Widodo who also participated in the planting of mangroves. Along with the planting of mangroves, the lives of various animals are also preserved. Here’s an eagle starting to come back, coming I guess. The process of replanting mangrove forests is not just here, but across the country must continue, the president added. The planting of mangroves also aims to protect the coast from the possibility of climate change. According to the president, climate change has an impact on sea level rise or large waves. Can hold, it is a natural protection that we really need, added President Jokowi. Here’s an eagle starting to come back, coming I guess. The process of replanting mangrove forests not only here but across the country must continue. Simultaneous nationwide planting of mangroves by TNI staff across Indonesia In 2023, it will be carried out in 37 provinces at 370 planting sites with a total of 1,100,169 mangrove seedlings planted. This number includes the army in 231 planting locations with 572,669 seeds, the navy in 79 planting locations with 443,700 seeds, and the air force in 60 planting locations with 83,800 seeds. After the planting, the President of the Republic of Indonesia held a video conference conversation with all TNI members across Indonesia. The President also symbolically handed over 700 tali asih parcels to employees of Angke Kapuk Tourist Park and the surrounding community, the President also visited bazaars and exhibitions of cooperatives and MSMEs showcasing products processed from plants mangroves and other marine products. YOSEPHA DEBRINA RATIH PUSPARISA TNI Commander, TNI Admiral Yudo Margono answered a number of questions from the media team at Mangrove Nature Tourism Park, Penjaringan, Jakarta on Monday (15/5/2023). He considered that the discussions on the revision of the TNI law would still follow a long process. defense efforts If this beach was blocked by mangroves, it would have prevented the entry of the enemy from the side of the defense. However, in terms of habitat for birds, fish, crabs, etc., it is very useful. Meanwhile, TNI Commander Admiral TNI Yudo Margono said the mangroves were part of the defense efforts. Because, to control the land area, the beach is the first objective. Also read: President Joko Widodo plants a mangrove atop the National Mangrove Plantation If this beach was blocked by mangroves, it would have prevented the entry of the enemy from the side of the defense. But from a habitat perspective for birds, fish, crabs, etc., it’s very useful, Yudo said. Deploying all of the TNI members in today’s event is also helpful in covering empty areas for each other. If this activity becomes a sustainable program, Yudo believes Indonesia’s beaches can be covered in mangroves. (WKM/Z17)

