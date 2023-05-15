How much money has Boris Johnson made since stepping down as Prime Minister?

Since Johnson left Britain’s prime minister on September 5 last year, he has made just 17 contributions to the House of Commons, according to Hansard.

However, it has been far more prolific in keeping its register of MPs’ interests up to date, with 69 entries for outside income, gifts and donations pouring in over the same period.

So how much has Boris Johnson earned in cash and benefits in nine months?

The National analyzed Johnson’s Registry to see how well the former Prime Minister manages to afford a lavish lifestyle, on the meager salary of 86,584 MPs.

Overall, Johnson has registered more than 6.3 million since leaving office.

External gains



JOHNSON is not only a prolific writer, his status as a former prime minister has given him access at a rate that most, if not all, freelance journalists would be envious of. For three Wall Street Journal articles, including one on Ukraine, Johnson was paid 2463.66 by Dow Jones, or about 821.22 per article.

He was also paid 3000 for an article in The Spectator, published in December this year. But his biggest sum of money came from speaking arrangements after receiving an advance of nearly $2.5 million from the Harry Walker agency.

While the Register notes that deductions were made from this amount for three speeches in London, UK, Pennsylvania, USA and Lagos, Nigeria, it still netted just under 2 million for speeches alone (1,998,669.82).

He has taken 11 separate speaking engagements since leaving office, including in New York and Washington DC, the United States, Mumbai, India and Singapore.

Johnson also took 5206.81 in royalties from books he had already written and received a 510,000 advance for an upcoming book from Harper Collins and a 42,500 advance from Hodder and Stoughton UK.

Donations



JOHNSON has brought in just under 1.1 million donations since leaving the premiership. The first of 85,320.12 from Investors in Private Capital LTD, for the use of offices and utilities for one year.

The company appoints James Reuben, son of billionaire investor David Reuben, as director. The Tory MP also received a $1million donation from Christopher Harborne for office expenses late last year. Harborne was a prolific donor to the Tories and the Brexit Party, before rebranding itself as Reform UK, from 2019.

Gifts



It’s not just income from writing, speeches and donations that keeps Johnson afloat in his luxurious lifestyle after leaving number 10. There have also been 44 separate gifts recorded by the former prime minister since September of last year, as well as a few plush trips. abroad.

Johnson’s accommodation since leaving Downing Street has been subsidized or gifted to the former Prime Minister by Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford. The billionaire couple – Bamford own construction company JCB – provided housing on eight occasions between November 2022 and May 2023, worth £34,500.

Lady Carole Bamford also offered Johnson accommodation between September 2022 and May 2023 on eight other occasions, for the sum of 80,000. The register shows that Johnson has accepted accommodation from Bamford every month since he left office. Johnson also has three properties he owns on his register of interests.

And, as well as flying around the world for his various speaking arrangements, Johnson has been endowed with the use of two VIP suites at Heathrow and Gatwick airports to the tune of thousands of pounds. The suite includes a private lounge and a menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton.

At Heathrow, Johnson used the Windsor VIP suite 22 times between September 22, 2022 and April 20, 2023. As of 6 p.m., that totals 39,600.

At Gatwick, Johnson used the Sussex Suite four times between October 2022 and March 2022, with an estimated total value of 5,808.

For departures, avoid the crowds of the main airport terminal and relax in the comfort of a luxury lounge with a drink and savor light refreshments as we bring you through security, customs, immigration and Baggage Check, Gatwicks website offering elite class service records.

Johnson also accepted a limited-edition used bicycle of 4,000 from Nechrirvan Idris Barzani, the Kurdistan Regional Government Chairman, and 785 flowers and chocolates from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates. united (UAE).

Fantasy travels



WHILE Johnson has only recorded two paid trips on his register since leaving office, they totaled 35,644.50. The first, between October 11 and 12 last year, saw Johnson fly to Montana, US, for a business meeting with billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Johnson revealed that Murdoch provided airfare, accommodation and hospitality in the United States for me and two staff members.

In January this year, Johnson was offered a two-day trip to Davos, Switzerland, to join the World Economic Forum. The Victor Pinchuk Foundation, a Ukrainian philanthropic organization established by its namesake businessman, paid 24,084.66 to send Johnson to the event for two days. The register of former PMs indicates that he was there to participate in the Ukrainian breakfast in Davos.

Reaction



An SNP spokesman said: The extreme wealth that Boris Johnson has managed to acquire since leaving office is an affront to those who have suffered most during his tenure.

“Boris Johnson should not be rewarded for his time as Prime Minister, given that his government has only entrenched poverty and hammered businesses with its bad Brexit, while breaking the lockdown rules it has fixed.

Scotland needs a permanent escape from politicians like Boris Johnson.

“Independence will enable us to rid Scotland of Westminster governments for good.”