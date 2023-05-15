Turkey’s longtime president will face his main rival in the second round as uncertainty looms

ANKARA, Türkiye — Turkey’s conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces a runoff with his main rival in two weeks that will decide who will lead a country struggling with skyrocketing inflation and hosting Syrian refugees, as it plays a key role in the Middle East and in the expansion of NATO.

Election officials said on Monday that the May 28 runoff will allow Turks to decide whether their nation remains in the firm grip of increasingly authoritarian presidents for a third decade, or whether it can move down a more democratic that Kemal Kilicdaroglu claimed to be able to follow.

The vote shows how extremely polarized Turkey has become, some voters commented.

I am not happy at all,” said voter Suzan Devletsah. “I worry about the future of Turkey.

Erdogan faced electoral headwinds over a cost-of-living crisis and criticism over the government’s response to a devastating earthquake in February. But with his alliance retaining its grip on parliament, Erdogan is now in a good position to win in the second round.

On May 28, God willing, if Tayyip Erdogan lives up to expectations, he will win, said Erdogan voter Engin Duran.

As in previous years, the nationalist led a very divisive campaign.

He portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had received support from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, colluding with terrorists and supporting what he called deviant LGBTQ rights. As the devout leader of the predominantly Muslim country, grounded in secular principles, Erdogan has won support from conservative voters and courted more Islamists with his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

In a bid to woo voters hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing the defense industry and infrastructure projects of the Turkey.

Kilicdaroglu leads the main pro-secular opposition party, created by the founder of modern Turkey. He campaigned on a promise to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding and fix an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.

The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%, but independent experts estimate them to be much higher.

As the results came in, it appeared that these elements had not rattled the electorate as many expected. Turkey’s conservative heartland voted overwhelmingly for the ruling party, with Kilicdaroglu’s main opposition winning most of the western and southern coastal provinces. The pro-Kurdish Green Left Party, YSP, won the predominantly Kurdish provinces in the southeast.

Western nations and foreign investors were particularly interested in the outcome due to Erdogan’s unorthodox leadership of the economy and often mercurial but successful efforts to place the country that spans Europe and Asia in the center of many major diplomatic negotiations.

Preliminary results showed Erdogan winning 49.5% of the vote on Sunday, while Kilicdaroglu got 44.9% and third candidate Sinan Ogan got 5.2%, according to Ahmet Yener, the leader of the Supreme Electoral Council.

The remaining uncounted votes weren’t enough to tip Erdogan to outright victory, even though they all broke for him, Yener said. In the last presidential election in 2018, Erdogan won in the first round, with more than 52% of the vote.

Uncertainty looms over the 3.4 million Syrian refugees who have been under Turkey’s temporary protection after fleeing war in neighboring Syria. Kilicdaroglu and Ogan have both campaigned to expel Syrians, arguing they are a burden as Turkey faces an economic downturn, and the governments of Syrian President Bashar Assad and Erdogan work to improve conditions. relations after years of hostility. Erdogan, who has welcomed Syrians to Turkey, has put them and other migrants on the negotiating table with Europe, which is struggling with the flow of people.

Although it became clear that a runoff was likely, Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003, described Sunday’s vote as a victory both for himself and for the country.

The fact that the election results have not been finalized does not change the fact that the nation chose us, Erdogan, 69, told his supporters in the early hours of Monday.

He said he would respect the decision of the nations.

Kilicdaroglu sounded hopeful, tweeting around the time the run-off was announced: Don’t fall into despair… We will rise up and win this election together.

Kilicdaroglu, 74, and his party have lost all previous presidential and parliamentary elections since he took power in 2010, but raised their votes this time.

Right-wing candidate Ogan did not say who he would support if the election ends in a runoff.

Election results showed that the alliance led by Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party appeared to retain its majority in the 600-seat parliament, although the assembly lost much of its power after a referendum that gave the presidency additional narrowly adopted legislative powers. in 2017.

Erdogans AKP and its allies won 322 seats in the National Assembly, while the opposition won 213 and the remaining 65 went to a pro-Kurdish and leftist alliance, according to preliminary results.

Results reported by the state-run Anadolu agency showed Erdogan’s party was dominant in the quake-hit region, winning 10 out of 11 provinces in a region that has traditionally backed the president. This is despite criticism of his government’s slow response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Nearly 89% of eligible Turkish voters cast their ballots and more than half of foreign voters turned out to vote. Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, although the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly over the years and especially since a coup attempt in 2016.

Erdogan blamed the failed coup on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with alleged links to Gulen and also imprisoned activists, journalists and pro-Kurdish politicians.

Michael Georg Link, special coordinator and head of the OSCE observation mission monitoring the elections, said the elections were competitive but limited.

As the criminalization of certain political forces, including the detention of several opposition politicians, has prevented full political pluralism and hampered the rights of individuals to stand for election, he explained.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Associated Press writer Cinar Kiper contributed from Bodrum, Turkey.