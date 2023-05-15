Trump puts DeSantis in a bind for 2020: can he bring himself to say that Trump lost?





The fundamental problem for DeSantis underscored even by more direct messages from the super PAC backing him is that he can’t bring himself to say it.

First question in the first debate: Raise your hand if you think Trump won the 2020 election, said Republican consultant Alex Conant, who worked on Sen. Marco Rubios’ 2016 presidential race and is not affiliated with the 2024 campaign. If a candidate can’t get rid of a false issue like who won the election, how can voters expect him to address the real issues?

He added: You have to respect Trump voters, but that doesn’t mean lying to them.

At private dinners recently, DeSantis told fundraisers he had a better chance than Trump of winning key states like Georgia and Arizona that Trump lost in 2020, according to a person briefed on the meetings. private and granted anonymity to share the details. Both states have become hotbeds of Trump election conspiracy claims, and in Georgia, Trump’s baseless accusations of election rigging have been widely seen as a drop in GOP turnout in two critical Senate elections, contributing to the Republicans losing their majority in the Senate.

For a Republican Party still angst-ridden over the loss of the White House in 2020 and a less-than-red midterm, DeSantis in Iowa ran Saturday without naming Trump as a more viable standard-bearer.

As Republicans, we have underperformed in elections for many, many years now. So there’s a reason to be pessimistic, he told a crowd at an event at the Sioux Center, where he reminded the nation’s first caucus-goers of his landslide victory last year in what was once a swing state. But I’ll tell you: Iowa and Florida should be a source of hope.

Yet DeSantis himself declined to say whether he thought the 2020 election was rigged, dodging or deflecting questions about the outcome or complaining that he had been asked about it a hundred times. He campaigned midterm for candidates who disputed the race results, including Doug Mastriano and Kari Lake, two leading election deniers who lost gubernatorial races in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Arizona, respectively. .

Asked about Trump’s voter fraud allegations, he pivoted to tout his support for Florida’s election law reforms.

For DeSantis, it’s a high-flying act: keeping Trump diehards happy enough to consider supporting him, while convincing Republicans desperate to leave Trump that he won’t perpetuate former presidents’ fixation on the past.

But he’s unlikely to be able to avoid the topic for long, with primary debates on the horizon and Trump not only relaxing 2020, but also refusing to commit to accepting the 2024 election results. DeSantis will join the contest trailing Trump in the polls and a stalemate from his opponents participating in a primary in which poll after poll shows a majority of Republicans still believe, mistakenly, that the 2020 election was rigged.

He’s going to be locked in by the fact that he’s basically making an eligibility pitch, said Sarah Longwell, the Republican political strategist and Bulwark editor who became a staunch Biden supporter in 2020 and regularly hosts Republican focus groups. . And the problem with the eligibility pitch is you have to say, Donald Trump lost and I can win.

It’s a calculation that DeSantis’ biggest and best-funded allies, if not the pending candidate himself, seem to have made. The Never Back Down super PAC founded by former Trump official Ken Cuccinelli and operating alongside Team DeSantis has declared Trumps 2020 election loss in messages to supporters.

We need a proven leader with a proven track record against the Woke agenda. We need a candidate who can beat Joe Biden, not one who hasn’t already done so, the PAC wrote in a bombshell text message last month.

A spokesperson for DeSantis declined to comment on his position on the matter.

DeSantis is well aware of the risk of alienating Trump supporters. In debate prep sessions during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, he questioned whether he disagreed with Trump on any issue, saying he there obviously was but that he had to phrase it in a way that isn’t going to piss off all of his constituents, according to footage obtained by ABC News.

Many Republicans who publicly disavowed Trump’s campaign lies were punished in last year’s primaries, and few GOP strategists see any benefit in focusing on the issue.

Beyond the fact that he won’t say something he doesn’t believe, he wants to stay open to possibly Trump voters who recognize the election wasn’t stolen, Republican pollster Whit said. Ayres.

Saul Anuzis, a former Michigan Republican Party chairman who is neutral in the race but has spoken positively about DeSantis, called him one of those awkward circumstances that’s going to require you to answer something that most people don’t think is a big problem.

But he wasn’t betting on DeSantis to answer the question directly.

Any good candidate knows how to pivot from a lousy question, Anuzis said. And that will be DeSantis’ strategy, as well as everyone else’s.

