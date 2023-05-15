When President Joko Widodo enters the muddy water, cheer on all parties at Taham Mangrove





JAKARTA, VICTORY NEWS – President Joko Widodo has stepped into muddy water to participate in the national mangrove planting. The nationwide mangrove planting attended by President Joko Widodo was carried out simultaneously across Indonesia by TNI on Monday (5/15/2023). President Joko Widodo participated in the national mangrove planting, followed by President Joko Widodo of Angke Kapuk (TWA) Natural Tourist Park, Jakarta. Also Read: Lantamal VII Kupang collaborates with various parties to plant 5,000 mangrove saplings in Tablolong President Joko Widodo has admitted that national mangrove planting is important to improve the state of mangrove forests in Indonesia. “I express my deepest gratitude to TNI, Polri, and all the environmentalists and environmental activists who have jointly rehabilitated our mangrove forests that are in dire need of repair,” the president said. Also read: UPDATE!! List of Indonesian athletes winning medals at SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia today! Athletes in your area? President Jokowi pointed out that the national mangrove plantation aims to protect the coast and restore the existing mangrove forest habitat in the country. “Yes, we want to protect – protect our coasts and we hope that this mangrove forest habitat can come back. We can see the fish in the waters, the monkeys, the monitor lizards, the crabs. I think if we can come back, the people will also have economic benefits,” he told President Joko Widodo. Read also: POWERFUL!! Indonesian women’s national basketball team make history at SEA Games 2023 undefeated to set record President Joko Widodo stressed that the preservation of mangrove forests is not just limited to the initial planting, but additional maintenance is required to provide optimal results. “The most important thing after being planted is for everyone after being planted to be cared for, watched over and cared for so that really everything is alive, don’t live when it’s planted but then die after being left behind, everything must be cared for, taken care of,” concluded President Joko Widodo.** *

