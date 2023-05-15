Imran Khan’s bail sparks protests from Pakistan’s ruling coalition : Peoples Dispatch





On Monday, May 15, activists from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) who together form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ruling party staged a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad against its decision to award compensation to former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest last week.

The sit-in was attended by PML-N senior leader Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman. Members of the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had raised concerns about the double standard of the justice system and announced protests against the Supreme Court’s decision to award Khan redress on Friday May 12. .

On Friday, Khan was granted a two-week protective bond by the Islamabad High Court in a number of cases, including the Al Qadir Trust case under which he was arrested on May 9. illegal on Thursday, May 11. The court said it took up the case because the right of access to justice had been denied (to Khan) and the sanctity and security of the high court had been violated.

Khan’s arrest was the culmination of a long struggle with the civilian and military establishment since he was forced to resign after a no-confidence motion in 2022. Imran had alleged his overthrow was orchestrated by the army, saying its independent foreign policy was among the reasons. In the following months, his popularity surged even as the PDM government, which includes Pakistan’s traditional ruling parties, failed miserably to address the economic problems facing the people.

Following Khan’s arrest, violent protests by supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party erupted across the country. Several vehicles were set on fire and state-owned buildings were attacked. Punjab police have reportedly arrested 3,500 people in a crackdown on PTI workers.

Following his release on bail, Khan alleged that at least 7,000 PTI activists, including several women, had been jailed as security authorities were busy facilitating a thug takeover of the Supreme Court. . On Monday, Khan called on his supporters to offer funeral prayers for martyrs who had lost their lives in protests following his arrest.

The ruling government has pledged to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetuating the shameful incidents of arson, looting, sabotage and defacement of public and private property. Prime Minister Sharif has also asked Khan to join the investigation in the Al Qadir Trust case against him, Dawn reported.

