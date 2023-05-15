Police asked to press charges against Rajasthan official of Cong





Jaipur: A Rajasthan court on Monday ordered police to press charges against Rajasthan Congress official Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa based on a complaint filed by BJP lawmaker Madan Dilawar for remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during of a speech. Dilawar’s lawyer, Manoj Puri, said: “In March, a complaint was filed against Randhawa at Mahavir Nagar police station. The police did not register the case. Then, on behalf of Dilawar, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kota had presented an “istgasa” against the President of Congress. On Monday, the court during the hearing ordered Mahavir Nagar police station to register a case at the request of Dilawar. “The complaint was filed on May 3. On May 10, the court had requested a report from SP Sharad Chowdhary in which the SP presented the report to the court. It was said in the report that Randhawa gave a speech in Jaipur so the case could not be found in Kota. For this reason, Kota Police did not register the case,” he added. After hearing the arguments, the court said, “The speech that was given in Jaipur has its effect not only in Kota but also in the whole country.” The court then ordered to present the investigation report on the case by registering an FIR. Meanwhile, Mahaveer Nagar Police Station officials said they have yet to receive the court order. Upon receipt of the order, the court order will be followed.

