Bushra Bibi will be arrested for humiliating me, claims Imran Khan





A PTI party activist listens to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on the phone, in Zaman Park in Lahore, May 13, 2023. AFP

As the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government prepares to launch its sit-in from today (Monday) to pressure Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to step down, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed details of an alleged London plan which he claims was designed to keep him out of politics in order to delay and rig the election.

Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the prison, they took on the role of judge, jury and executioner, he said, saying the plan was now to humiliate him by putting Queen Bushra in prison and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years, Khan wrote in a Twitter thread noting the assumptions he made regarding the next plan of government action.

The Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by dozens of paramilitaries last week and handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release, calling his arrest illegal. The government criticized this decision, signaling that the confrontation is far from over.

The former cricketer star was released on bail in eight cases against him and broad protection from arrest on Friday amid fears the government would find other cases in which to arrest him.

The ruling PDM had announced the organization of a protest sit-in in front of the Supreme Court against CJP Bandial for the “undue facilitation” of Khan by the judiciary.

Calling it a drama, Khan wrote: The JUI-F drama that takes place outside the SC has only one purpose, to impress the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he does not render a verdict in accordance with the Constitution. .

The cricketer-turned-politician has claimed the coalition government will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open) today.

The former prime minister, whose senior party leadership is behind bars after violent protests erupted following his arrest at court premises, accused the authorities concerned of violating basic human rights.

Never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated as these criminals do. It’s a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won’t come out.

The government launched a massive crackdown on the party and arrested several top leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Musarrat Cheema, Shireen Mazari, etc.

Referring to the incidents, Khan said: Then will follow a complete crackdown on all that remains of the PTI leaders and workers. And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party in Pakistan. (Just like they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan).

To ensure that there is no public relations they have done two things, first a deliberate terror is unleashed not only on the PTI workers but also on ordinary citizens. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled, he said.

Khan, 70, is campaigning for a snap election after being ousted in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence. Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls and rallies, the PTI leader has shown no signs of backing down against the government and military and is seeking Supreme Court backing to hold polls in two provinces to begin with.

My message to the people of Pakistan; I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi to the last drop of my blood because for me death is better than being enslaved by this assortment of crooks, he said, urging people to remember that they promised La Illah Ha Illalah, (that we bow to none other than the One (Allah).

If we bow to the idol of fear, there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations. Countries where injustice reigns and where the law of the jungle prevails do not survive long, he warned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1070538-london-plan-imran-khan-alleges-sedition-law-to-be-used-to-keep-him-in-jail-for-10-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos