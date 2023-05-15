President Jokowi to open the 16th National Farmers and Fishermen Week





Padang, West Sumatra (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to open the 16th National Indonesian Farmers and Fishermen Week (Penas Tani) in West Sumatra, which will take place from June 10 to 15, 2023. “The national agenda should be opened by President Joko Widodo,” Regional Secretary for West Sumatra, Hansastri, informed on Monday. According to him, the Penas Tani The week will bring together thousands of farmers from across Indonesia and representatives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. The President’s presence, Hansastri said, should increase the interest of all provinces in Feathers Tani XVI. Therefore, the event should be prepared as well as possible, he added. “This is a boost for West Sumatra to promote the regional potential not only in agriculture and animal husbandry, but also in tourism,” Hansastri said. A number of activities will enliven the 16th Indonesian National Farmers and Fishermen Week, including a talk show with the president and some state officials, deliberation forums and professional meetings with stakeholders, he said. he informed. “There are 12 professional associations of farmers and fishermen who will hold meetings on the agenda from June 10 to 15, 2023,” he said. A meeting of ASEAN farmers and partners, successful meeting or a meeting between farmers and extension workers, as well as an exhibition on agricultural, fisheries and forestry development are also planned as part of the event. Feathers Tani XVI will also include a national livestock exhibition and competition, a discussion on the development of digitization and an agribusiness information network, and a five-commodity agribusiness meeting. It will also have forums on horticulture, plantations, animal husbandry and forestry. Feathers Tani XVI will also include an agribusiness technology meeting and an entrepreneurship workshop for farmers and fishers. “At the end of the event, attendees will take part in a comparative study and educational tour,” Hansastri said. With maximum preparation, the implementation of Feathers Tani XVI in West Sumatra may be more successful than in previous years, he added. Related News: Jokowi urges farmers to use local organic fertilizers

Related News: Jokowi distributes hundreds of units of machines to farmers in Gresik

