Jason Sudeikis cites Donald Trump as motivation for ‘Ted Lasso’ – OutKick





Jason Sudeikis’ motivation for a “Ted Lasso” series came from a very unexpected place:

Former President Donald Trump ran for office in 2016.

Donald Trump’s candidacy for president motivated Jason Sudeikis to create the “Ted Lasso” series. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” launched as a full series on Apple TV+ in 2020, and before that it was a sketch Sudeikis did for NBC Sports to help promote the English Premier League. The show follows Lasso as he drags AFC Richmond through thick and thin.

While many people might have thought the series was created because it felt like the natural next step, it was actually Donald Trump who ran for president in 2016 and walked down the escalator that gave Sudeikis the idea for a softer version of the character and the TV show. .

“Ted Lasso” might be Jason Sudeikis’ biggest role. (Credit Apple TV+) “Ted Lasso” TV series motivated by the 2016 election.

“That was the culture we lived in. I’m not very active online, and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump walking down the escalator. I was like, OK, that’s silly, and then what he unlocked in people, I hated how people weren’t listening to each other. Things got very binary, and I don’t think that’s how the world works. And, as a new parent, we had our son Otis in 2014, it was like, Boy, I don’t want to add to that. Yeah, I just didn’t want to represent him,” Sudeikis explained to The Observer (via Vanity Fair).

The star actor also clarified that he felt Lasso was a bit “belligerent” ahead of the TV show’s pivot. Viewers of the show are experiencing a much softer version of the main character than the early sketches.

This is an unexpected admission from Jason Sudeikis.

If you ask most “Ted Lasso” fans to list what probably drove the show, Donald Trump is unlikely to top the list.

This is especially true considering the fact that the series only came out years after the 2016 election.

It’s not like the election happened and the show dropped in 2017. It happened four years later. It’s a long time. I guess people find motivation in different places, and for Sudeikis, watching the 2016 election was enough to motivate him to give fans a feel-good show with a softer Ted Lasso in mind.

Jason Sudeikis cites presidential candidate Donald Trump as motivation for “Ted Lasso.” (Apple TV+ credit)

Unfortunately, “Ted Lasso” really fell off a cliff. The first season was exceptional. The second season was okay and I can’t bring myself to watch the third season. The show got too cheesy. Maybe Sudeikis should have injected a little more “belligerent” attitude into the show and he would have kept his edge. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. The show ends with season three, and at this point, it’s a blessing.

