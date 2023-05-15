Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to help resolve the future of Wealdstone FC at his Grosvenor Vale home in Ruislip.

The football club has been in talks with its owners, London’s KSMIC, for some time to secure a long-term lease on the site. Johnson, who represents the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency where the club is based, has met with representatives from both sides to try to break the deadlock and find a way forward.

Wealdstone FC have been based at Grosvenor Vale Stadium for 15 years after being football nomads for over 20 years. The club sold their Lower Mead Ground in Harrow in the early 1990s and have been looking for permanent accommodation ever since. Despite facing financial challenges and being a part-time side, Wealdstone FC reached the National League and finished 13th in the league this season, having spent much of the season in the playoff places.

Darren Linden, Director of Engagement and Community at Wealdstone FC, said: “In reality, if we are to continue to compete at this level and invest in the infrastructure that will allow us to progress in the EFL, we have need a long term lease at Grosvenor. Vallée.” He added that while the club’s tenure at Vale is guaranteed for at least the next three years following the signing of a lease extension in March, the short-term nature of the lease prevents the club from accessing the times to football and other sports grants.

The meeting between Johnson, Wealdstone FC and London’s KSMIC was described as “constructive and positive” with many ideas shared on how to work towards securing a long-term lease at the site. Johnson thanked KSMIC of London for meeting with him and the directors of Wealdstone FC and added: “The club have an exciting future ahead of them after a terrific season and I am proud to support their exciting plans to develop the grounds for the benefit of the whole community. ”

Wealdstone FC hopes a long-term lease at the Grosvenor Vale site will allow the club to make significant investments in infrastructure and improve the site not just for the football club but for the whole community.