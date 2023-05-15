Politics
Boris Johnson is fighting for the future of Wealdstone FC
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to help resolve the future of Wealdstone FC at his Grosvenor Vale home in Ruislip.
The football club has been in talks with its owners, London’s KSMIC, for some time to secure a long-term lease on the site. Johnson, who represents the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency where the club is based, has met with representatives from both sides to try to break the deadlock and find a way forward.
Wealdstone FC have been based at Grosvenor Vale Stadium for 15 years after being football nomads for over 20 years. The club sold their Lower Mead Ground in Harrow in the early 1990s and have been looking for permanent accommodation ever since. Despite facing financial challenges and being a part-time side, Wealdstone FC reached the National League and finished 13th in the league this season, having spent much of the season in the playoff places.
Darren Linden, Director of Engagement and Community at Wealdstone FC, said: “In reality, if we are to continue to compete at this level and invest in the infrastructure that will allow us to progress in the EFL, we have need a long term lease at Grosvenor. Vallée.” He added that while the club’s tenure at Vale is guaranteed for at least the next three years following the signing of a lease extension in March, the short-term nature of the lease prevents the club from accessing the times to football and other sports grants.
The meeting between Johnson, Wealdstone FC and London’s KSMIC was described as “constructive and positive” with many ideas shared on how to work towards securing a long-term lease at the site. Johnson thanked KSMIC of London for meeting with him and the directors of Wealdstone FC and added: “The club have an exciting future ahead of them after a terrific season and I am proud to support their exciting plans to develop the grounds for the benefit of the whole community. ”
Wealdstone FC hopes a long-term lease at the Grosvenor Vale site will allow the club to make significant investments in infrastructure and improve the site not just for the football club but for the whole community.
|
Sources
2/ https://harrowonline.org/2023/05/15/boris-johnson-fights-for-the-future-of-wealdstone-fc/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s presidential election: live updates on a possible second round
- Boris Johnson is fighting for the future of Wealdstone FC
- Original Crash Bandicoot actor Brendan OBrien dies at 60
- Floki (FLOKI) Secures Three New Listings, Price Reacts
- Wood and SGN accelerate UK hydrogen plans
- WhatsApp Chat Lock: Make Your Most Intimate Conversations More Private
- Parliamentary Committee publishes initial findings from public inquiry into assisted dying » Humanists UK
- Jason Sudeikis cites Donald Trump as motivation for ‘Ted Lasso’ – OutKick
- President Jokowi to open the 16th National Farmers and Fishermen Week
- Secret web surveillance programs in the UK are on the rise.
- Backstreet Boys X Bollywood Tropical Mashup – DJ Prashant Mashup
- Megan McGinnis named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week