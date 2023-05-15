Turkey’s presidential election: live updates on a possible second round

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish election officials said Monday that in two weeks, conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face its main rival in a second round that will decide who will lead a country struggling with skyrocketing inflation as it plays a key role in the Middle East and NATO expansion .

The second round of presidential elections on May 28 after Sunday’s vote will allow Turkey to decide whether the nation remains in the firm grip of increasingly authoritarian presidents for a third decade, or whether it can commit to the more democratic path than Kemal Kilicdaroglu claimed he can deliver.

The vote shows how polarized Turkey has become, many voters said.

I’m not happy at all, said voter Suzan Devletsah. I worry about the future of Turkey.

Erdogan has faced electoral headwinds over a cost-of-living crisis and criticism of the government’s response to a devastating earthquake in February . But with his alliance retaining its grip on parliament, Erdogan is now in a good position to win in the second round.

A first voter, Sena Dayan, said she voted in Istanbul for Erdogan and his alliance. She would have preferred an outright victory for Erdogan, but argued that the second round would prove to be an important lesson.

Erdogan has too much confidence in himself but people have broken that confidence a bit saying yes, sometimes we might not support you, and I think it’s good for the government to reverse some mistakes and better for our future, said she declared.

As in previous years, the nationalist led a very divisive campaign.

He portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had received support from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, colluding with terrorists and supporting what he called deviant LGBTQ rights. As the devout leader of the predominantly Muslim country, grounded in secular principles, Erdogan has won support from conservative voters and courted more Islamists with his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

In a bid to woo voters hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing the defense industry and infrastructure projects of the Turkey.

Kilicdaroglu leads the main pro-secular opposition party, created by the founder of modern Turkey. He campaigned on a promise to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding and fix an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.

The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%, but independent experts estimate them to be much higher.

As the results came in, it appeared that these elements had not rattled the electorate as many expected. Turkey’s conservative heartland voted overwhelmingly for the ruling party, with Kilicdaroglu’s main opposition winning most of the western and southern coastal provinces.

Western nations and foreign investors were particularly interested in the outcome due to Erdogan’s unorthodox leadership of the economy and often mercurial but successful efforts to place the country that spans Europe and Asia in the center of many major diplomatic negotiations.

Preliminary results showed Erdogan winning 49.5% of the vote on Sunday, while Kilicdaroglu got 44.9% and the third candidate, Sinan Ogan, got 5.2%, according to Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Electoral Council.

The remaining uncounted votes weren’t enough to tip Erdogan to outright victory, even though they all broke for him, Yener said. In the last presidential election in 2018, Erdogan won in the first round, with more than 52% of the vote.

Uncertainty looms over the 3.4 million Syrian refugees who have been under Turkey’s temporary protection after fleeing war in neighboring Syria. Kilicdaroglu and Ogan have both campaigned to expel Syrians, arguing that they are a burden as Turkey faces an economic downturn, and Syrian President Bashar Assad and Erdogan’s governments work to improve conditions. relationships. after years of hostility. Erdogan, who has welcomed Syrians to Turkey, has put them and other migrants on the negotiating table with Europe, which is struggling with the flow of people.

Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003, described Sunday’s vote as a victory for both him and the country.

In a tweet on Monday, he said the votes for him and his alliance had confirmed the nations’ confidence, but added that he respected the results which had kept him from an outright victory by half a point. percentage.

God willing, we will have a historic victory by increasing our votes from May 14 and emerging victorious in the elections on May 28, he said, adding that he would solicit votes from all, regardless of their political preferences.

Kilicdaroglu sounded defiant, tweeting around the time the run-off was announced: Don’t fall into despair… We will rise up and win this election together.

Kilicdaroglu, 74, and his party have lost all previous presidential and parliamentary elections since he took power in 2010, but raised their votes this time.

Right-wing candidate Ogan did not say who he would support if the election ends in a runoff.

Election results showed that the alliance led by Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party appeared to retain its majority in the 600-seat parliament, although the assembly lost much of its power after a referendum that gave the presidency additional narrowly adopted legislative powers. in 2017.

Erdogans AKP and its allies won 322 seats in the National Assembly, while the opposition won 213 and the remaining 65 went to a pro-Kurdish and leftist alliance, according to preliminary results.

Results reported by the state-run Anadolu agency showed the Erdogans party dominating in the quake-hit region, winning 10 out of 11 provinces in a region that has traditionally backed the president. This is despite criticism of his government’s slow response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan supporter Dayan, who is training to become a teacher, believes the president exceeded her expectations as Turkey grappled with inflation and the devastating earthquake.

If the opposition weren’t so weak, I think Erdogan wouldn’t have gotten such a high vote, she said, arguing that voters, especially in the quake zone, weren’t doing enough confidence in Kilicdaroglu to leave Erdogan behind despite the government’s inadequate response.

Nearly 89% of eligible Turkish voters cast their ballots and more than half of foreign voters turned out to vote. Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, although the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly over the years and especially since a coup attempt in 2016.

Erdogan blamed the failed coup on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with alleged links to Gulen and also imprisoned activists, journalists and pro-Kurdish politicians.

Michael Georg Link, special coordinator and head of the OSCE observation mission monitoring the elections, said the elections were competitive but limited.

As the criminalization of certain political forces, including the detention of several opposition politicians, has prevented full political pluralism and hampered the rights of individuals to stand for election, he explained.

The observation mission also noted the use of public resources, the bias of the media in favor of Erdogan, the criminalization of the dissemination of false information and online censorship gave Erdogan an unfair advantage, while claiming that the elections showed the resilience of Turkish democracy.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Associated Press reporters Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul, Mehmet Guzel from Ankara, Turkey and Cinar Kiper from Bodrum, Turkey.