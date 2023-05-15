Bushra Bibi: Imran Khan’s wife released on bail after warning Pakistani government will target her next





Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was granted temporary protection from arrest by a court on Monday, after he predicted she would be targeted in what he describes as a government campaign against him.

The dramatic arrest of the former prime minister last week sparked deadly protests across Pakistan and deepened a political crisis in the country.

Mr Khan and Ms Bibi arrived at the Lahore High Court amid tight security to seek protective bail in a corruption case linked to a property tycoon.

The court granted Ms Bibi bail until May 23.

Mr Khan tweeted early on Monday that the Pakistani military and government would jail his wife to humiliate her, and hinted at a so-called London plan to keep him behind bars for 10 years for sedition.

So now the full London map is out. Under the guise of violence while I was inside the prison, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra… in jail, and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years, he tweeted.

He also planned a full-scale crackdown on his Pakistani party Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), predicting that it would eventually be banned by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Ms Bibi, Mr Khan’s third wife, was co-accused with her husband in a corruption case in connection with which the former prime minister was arrested last week.

The couple are accused of receiving financial favors worth millions of dollars instead of providing benefits to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz.

It is alleged that Mr Khan and his wife secured land worth billions of Pakistani rupees to build an educational institute called Al-Qadir University, of which the two are appointed trustees. The case is known as the Al-Qadir University Trustcase.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency, has alleged that Mr Khans PTI’s government struck a deal with the business tycoon that caused more than $239m ($191m) in losses to the public treasury.

In December 2019, during an investigation by Britain’s National Crime Agency, Mr Riaz admitted to handing over assets.

Mr Khan denied the charges, saying the land had been donated for charity.

It is one of more than 100 cases, covering crimes such as terrorism and even blasphemy, for which Mr Khan has been arrested since his dismissal last year.

The NAB said Mr Khan was arrested for the crime of bribery in relation to the trust. Mr Khan was released after the country’s Supreme Court ruled his last arrest on Tuesday was unlawful.

It comes as a counter-protest was staged by Pakistani government supporters, including some ministers, outside the Supreme Court to demand Mr Khans’ arrest.

Mr Khan said the counter-protests were an attempt to intimidate Pakistan’s Chief Justice into not issuing a verdict in accordance with the constitution.

Our peaceful protest is against Chief Justice (Umar Ata Bandial) for facilitating the release of Imran Khan, said Fazalur Rehman, the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari joined more than 3,000 supporters who had gathered near the sprawling court building to stage the protest sit-in.

