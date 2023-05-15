India’s diversity, people’s love for it has drawn the world to the country: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indians’ natural and instinctive love for diversity is the real strength of the nation and has held it together over the centuries, noting that it is this aspect of the country that has attracted the world to him. “India is home to many cultures, cuisines, customs and lifestyles, where people belonging to different communities, practicing different religions, speaking different languages, observing different rituals not only co-exist but also celebrate everyone’s diverse way of life” , he said in a letter to Nazakat Choudhary, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. Choudhary had visited Assam as part of the government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ program which plans to bring together people from different regions to learn about each other’s cultures and traditions. He said he had written to the Prime Minister telling him how the trip had inspired him and that the visit had become a memorable experience for him. In his response to Choudhary, Modi said such efforts bring states and cultures closer together and strengthen the unity of the nation. The northeast region is now “na dil se dur, na Dilli se dur” (neither far from the heartland nor from Delhi) as the government has been constantly striving to develop all the states in it, said the Prime Minister. Officials said he was referring to the “unprecedented development” in those states in various sectors over the past few years. Be it agriculture, industry, connectivity, the northeastern states have become the engines of the country’s growth, Modi said. The prime minister told Choudhary that his trip from the land of Tawi (Jammu) to the land of Brahmaputra (Assam) brings together two regions of the nation. His enthusiastic participation in the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Great India) program and the change in his outlook has been encouraging, Modi said. He also pointed out that Assam is one of the most beautiful places in terms of nature and culture. “Witnessing Assam’s multicolored cultural splendor during the Bihu Festival, marveling at the mighty Brahmaputra River, discovering great personalities such as Veer Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Sankaradeva, and tasting unique products like Muga silk , Tezpur lychee, Joha rice, Boka chaul and Kaji Nemu is truly an amazing experience. I have a special taste for Gamosa from Assam,” said Modi.

