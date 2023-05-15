Trump Blasts Fox News About Tucker Carlson OusterClaims Network Desperately Pushes DeSantis





Topline

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News, the right-wing network he once praised in a series of scathing posts Monday morning, attacking the network for dumping host Tucker Carlson and refusing to peddle his debunked voter fraud theories. , as the former president seeks to part ways with the network and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Former President Donald Trump doubled down on his attack on Fox News on Monday morning.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump, who launched his 2024 campaign late last year, argued that Fox News had lost a lot of money, prestige and RATINGS and was far from where it was, after parted ways with Carlson, Fox’s highest-rated host (last month, Fox Corp disclosed a $54 million revenue loss in the first quarter of 2023, before Carlsons’ exit).

In a series of posts on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump called out Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen for celebrating the DeSantis tsunami of conservative reform in a Fox News interview Monday morning, calling Thiessena a former speechwriter to President George W. Busha Bush and adding: He sucks, and so does FoxNews.

Trump also accused Fox News of desperately pushing the DeSanctimoniousTrumps moniker for DeSantis, who is rumored to be launching a 2024 presidential campaign claiming Florida’s GOP governor is plummeting in early 2024 polls (multiple polls have found Trump leading DeSantis in a hypothetical game, including among Florida voters).

Trump also attacked DeSantis directly, calling him a dead man walking without his approval in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race, and arguing that DeSantis is pretty close to that, again marking Trump’s latest dig at his former GOP ally, having repeatedly taken credit for DeSantis’ rise from congressman to governor.

Key Context

Despite frequent calls with Fox News’ morning talk show Fox & Friends and prime-time interviews during his time in the Oval Office, tensions between Trump and the right-wing network have deteriorated enormously since he left. left office and have intensified in recent months. . The former president and his allies were furious after Fox became the first television network to project that President Joe Biden had won Arizona, an overnight call that turned out to be correct. Trump slammed the network in February after it claimed it barely reported its own poll that found Trump with a 15-point lead over DeSantis among Republican primary voters, lambasting the network as FAKE NEWS and arguing that Fox is promoting DeSantis so loud and so there is not much time for Real News. Weeks later, he directed his criticism at billionaire Fox Corps chairman Rupert Murdoch, accusing Murdoch of aiding and abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA after Murdoch admitted he wanted the network to more outright deny the baseless claims by Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Tangent

Trump’s pushback against Fox has reached a boiling point after court filings in Dominion Voting Systems’ libel lawsuit revealed that several Fox News hosts, including Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, do not didn’t believe Trump’s claims about the 2020 election, though they did bring guests to their shows who espoused the theory. In response, Trump called Fox News the RINO network, reiterating one of his more common attacks, which he usually reserves for more moderate GOP lawmakers, calling them Republicans in name only. Fox agreed to pay Dominion an almost unprecedented $787.5 million to resolve the lawsuit last month.

Further reading

Trump Blasts Fox NewsAgainFor Promoting DeSantis So Hard And So Much (Forbes)

Trump attacks Rupert Murdoch and Fox News again claiming destruction of America in libel suit (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2023/05/15/trump-blasts-fox-news-over-tucker-carlson-ouster-claims-network-is-desperately-pushing-desantis/

