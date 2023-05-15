China and Eritrea denounce acts of hegemony and interference

Both China and Eritrea expressed their opposition to acts of hegemony and interference when the two leaders met on Monday.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea pays a state visit to China. A welcoming ceremony was held before the two talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

During their talks, Xi stressed that China appreciates Eritrea’s long-term adherence to an independent foreign policy, adding that China firmly supports Eritrea to explore development paths suited to its conditions. national interests and to safeguard its own sovereignty, security and development interests.

China opposes external interference in Eritrea’s internal affairs and the imposition of unilateral sanctions against Eritrea, Xi told Afwerki.

He said China is willing to exchange governance experiences with Eritrea, and called on the two sides to continue to support each other, jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying, and safeguard common interests of both countries and developing countries.

President Afwerki pointed out that African countries still face hegemony and various unfair and unfair treatment.

“China is a great country,” said the Eritrean president. He pointed out that China has always offered a Chinese solution to solve the challenges facing the world and upholds fairness and justice.

The international community believes that China will contribute more to human development and progress, as well as international fairness and justice, Afwerki added.

30 years of diplomatic relations

China-Eritrea relations were upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2022. May 24 will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Noting that China and Eritrea have a traditional friendship, President Xi said that over the past 30 years, China and Eritrea have always trusted and supported each other.

Xi stressed that China views and develops bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is a trusted friend of Eritrea.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing international situation and many uncertainties, the development of China-Eritrea relations is not only in the common and long-term interests of the two countries, but also of great importance for the maintenance of regional peace and international justice. , he added.

Xi pledged to deepen close and friendly bilateral relations and promote the China-Eritrea strategic partnership to a new level.

He stressed that China is willing to work with Eritrea to promote cooperation by jointly establishing frameworks and platforms, including the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Africa Cooperation Forum and Prospects. on peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

China encourages and supports Chinese-funded enterprises to invest in Eritrea, and is willing to discuss strengthening infrastructure construction and cooperation in telecommunications, agriculture, mining and other fields. , Xi added.

The Chinese president also thanked the Eritrean side for their support and assistance in evacuating Chinese citizens from Sudan recently.

This has once again highlighted the deep friendship between China and Eritrea in sharing good times and bad times, Xi said, urging the two sides to have closer people-to-people exchanges.

Afwerki, 77, has been president of Eritrea since 1993. He has visited China several times.

Recalling his special relationship with China for more than half a century, Afwerki told Xi that the Eritrean people will never forget the valuable moral and material support provided by the Chinese people in conquering Africa. independence and liberation of Eritrea.

Afwerki also expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with China, saying he believes the strategic partnership between Eritrea and China will help Eritrea realize its national economic and social development.

Building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future

Xi stressed that China is willing to work with the African side to promote China-Africa practical cooperation to achieve more results and strive to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

He also urged China and Africa to pursue traditional friendship and consolidate strategic mutual trust, adding that China’s high-quality development and modernization will bring new opportunities to the African side.

No matter how the situation develops, mutual respect, mutual understanding, mutual support and mutual aid have always been the defining characteristic and direction of China-Africa friendship, Xi said.

He added that China-Africa cooperation plays a leading role in South-South cooperation and international cooperation with Africa.

Calling Africa a “land of great promise,” Xi said that in the new situation, it is more imperative than ever for China and Africa to enhance solidarity and cooperation and overcome difficulties together.