Lahore High Court to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea on May 16; grants bail to his wife until May 23





File photo of security guards escorting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | photo credit: Reuters

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on May 15, which set his bail hearing on Tuesday in the terrorism cases registered against him following his arrest in the corruption case. Al-Qadir Trust which sparked violent protests from its supporters.

Khan was accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi, who was released on bail until May 23 by the High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The LHC has granted pre-arrest bail for Bushra Bibi until May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The court, however, set Khan’s bail request for Tuesday in the registered terrorism cases against him after the violence on May 9. The LHC Registrar’s Office has raised an objection for not attaching the arrested copies of the orders of the Supreme Court and High Court of Islamabad,” a court official told PTI.

Judge Safdar Saleem Shahid had set May 16 for Khan’s plea hearing after his lawyer secured the delivery of court orders.

The former first lady appeared for the first time before the LHC to seek bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan and Bushra Bibi reached the LHC under tight security as none of his party members accompanied the couple. Before boarding the bomb and bullet proof vehicle, it was covered with white sheets so that Bushra Bibi could maintain her “pardah”.

While Khan faces more than 100 cases, Bushra is named in two Toshakhana (gifts) cases and the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a tweet on Monday, Khan said they (the government and the military establishment) planned to arrest his wife to humiliate her. He claimed the establishment planned to keep him in prison for 10 years in a sedition case. According to reports, Khan could be convicted under the Army Act for inciting attacks on military installations.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured bail in six cases registered against him for burning down the Lahore corps commander’s house and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week.

Khan returned home to Lahore on Saturday after locking himself in the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for hours for fear of further arrest despite being released on bail on Friday.

The IHC had granted 70-year-old Khan bail, prohibiting the authorities from arresting him in any cases registered after May 9 and instructed him to apply to the Lahore High Court for bail. additional help on May 15.

In the Al Qadir Trust case, in which the National Accountability Bureau arrested the former cricketer-turned-politician on May 9, the IHC granted him two weeks’ bail before his arrest.

The Supreme Court had declared the arrest of Khans at the premises of the IHC illegal and referred the case to the IHC.

On May 10, Punjab police accused Khan and hundreds of his party members of attacking and burning down the corps commander’s house in Lahore, in addition to registering five other FIRs against him for inciting his followers to attack and damage government buildings and military installations.

Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been charged with murder, terrorism and 20 other heinous offenses for attacking the senior military commander’s house known as ‘Jinnah House’ in Lahore Cantonment last Tuesday .

Government supporters call for the resignation of Pakistan’s chief justice

Thousands of Pakistani government supporters converged on the country’s Supreme Court on Monday, in a rare challenge to national justice. The protesters demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice for ordering the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Democratic Alliance, a grouping of 13 political parties affiliated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, called for the protests. The alliance was behind the joint action to oust Khan in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

Khan’s dramatic detention in a courtroom in Islamabad last week sparked outrage among legions of his supporters, who torched buildings and vehicles in major cities and attacked military installations. At least 10 people died in pitched battles with the police. Dozens were injured and thousands of Khan’s supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested.

Khan’s arrest on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers at IHC premises sparked unrest in Pakistan that continued until Friday and left several people dead and dozens of military and state facilities destroyed by protesters.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar told a press conference on Sunday that more than 3,500 people had been arrested in Punjab province for their involvement in the violence that erupted after the arrest of Khan. He said most of them will be tried in anti-terrorism courts.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/lahore-high-court-to-hear-imran-khans-bail-plea-on-may-16-grants-bail-to-his-wife-till-may-23/article66853268.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos